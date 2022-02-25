Thursday night, students from various campus ministries came together in the Student Union for an hour of prayer to mark the Collegiate Day of Prayer.
Since 1823, the last Thursday in February has been celebrated as the Collegiate Day of Prayer. Over 3,000 campuses have been “adopted” by individuals, ministries and churches to be included in their prayers.
This day of prayer for colleges is meant to bring together people from every walk of life and denomination into a welcoming atmosphere where they can come together and pray about their needs and concerns.
The goal set by CDOP is to bring the various Christian groups together and adopt every campus in America to come together in a multi-generation day of prayer. It works to bring Christians across the nation to commit to praying for college campuses year-round.
The leaders behind CDOP have partnered with EveryCampus to pray for “unengaged” campuses that have no known gospel community within them. These campuses do not have a widely recognized community of Christians to foster a local faith environment. The partners want to eventually see every campus within the nation reached with their prayers.
Some of the ministries that have personally “adopted” our campus are Knox CHOP and the Chi Alpha Campus Ministry.
Knox CHOP – or Campus House of Prayer – has been very active with CDOP for years. The members of this community work together to participate in a prayer vigil during a 24-hour prayer watch on CDOP. Anybody can come to this by reserving one of their prayer rooms that are open 24/7. Additionally, they had set up a prayer tent on Pedestrian Walkway between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to pray with students.
Co-founder of the Campus House of Prayer in 2009 and Knox CHOP Director, Gary Peacock, gave words of encouragement before the prayers began.
“I believe that we’re in a place right now where we are due for another great awakening on America's colleges and universities. Why not let it start at the University of Tennessee?” Peacock said.
Students then gathered around in small groups as they held hands and bowed their heads to pray together. Different leaders from different ministries would come to speak every three minutes to acknowledge another aspect of college life that needed their attention. The entire hour was spent with words of encouragement and help from the leaders in prayer.
Maleah Britton, a freshman who attended the event, spoke on what this event did for her and for other students.
“It is really nice to see all of us come together regardless of our differences. We are all striving for the same thing and I hope to see our campus grow and thrive. It all starts with us as students to bring about change,” Britton said.
To learn more about this event and its history, visit its official website to get involved with CDOP.