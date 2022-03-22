Have you ever wanted to challenge yourself to escape a dire situation just to say you can do it? Maybe it was a museum heist, a sinking submarine or a haunted mansion, but have you ever escaped a twisted wonderland or crazy pirates?
For only two nights, on Thursday, March 24 and Friday, March 25, the staff of Stokely Hall will brings two themed escape rooms to campus. Students will be able to choose between The Pirates of Stokely Hall and Smokey in Wonderland, where they can sign up for a chance to try to escape their fate.
Gia Vergara, a sophomore and resident assistant in Stokely who helped create the escape rooms, said the rooms vary in difficulty.
“I’d give the pirate room a 6.5 out of 10 and the Wonderland one a 7.5 out of 10 in difficulty,” Vergara said. “The rooms should take around 20 to 30 minutes, so we adjusted the clues for that time frame.”
The first room is an immersive mysterious version of Wonderland rather than the colorful cartoon depiction of the traditional tale. The Pirates of Stokely room takes place in the quarters of a dingy old pirate ship where participants will try to find the hidden treasure.
A lot of time, effort and creativity went into the event, which has been in the works since January. Staff started getting Resident Assistants to help plan and lead the program and divided them up to each room. Staff designed the puzzles, clues and the overall decor and flow of the escape rooms.
In order to make sure that the escape rooms worked correctly, Stokely Hall Director Hannah Johnson said there was a lot of attention to detail.
“Each year we try to do a very large scale event that is fun and interactive for the residents in Stokely and other students on campus. We decided to try something new this year and plan escape rooms,” Johnson said.
The escape rooms give students the chance to get involved and try to work together with their friends or even meet people to try to make it out.
Not only is the event going to be big and fun, but the proceeds will go to a worthy cause. The money earned from the student tickets — $5 per person, $9 per pair and $16 for four — will go to Habitat for Humanity.
Johnson said University Housing chose this organization because both have a common goal of working “to provide safe and affordable housing for members of the community … similarly to how University Housing seeks to provide safe, fun and affordable housing for students on campus.”
Each residence hall is committed to helping this organization by trying to meet a fundraising goal throughout the academic year which is set in August. This event is one of the many ways they do this.
The process in making this event has brought the staff together and they hope that it brings together students in the same way.
“We chose to help lead the rooms for experience in doing a building wide program. We also picked two people (Madi Wilson and Jaden Dupree) who are leaving next year, and two others (Peyton Spearry and Gia Vergara) who are not leaving, so we could potentially repeat this program next year if we wanted to,” Stokely staff said in an email to the Daily Beacon.
There were some ideas that were thrown away such as a casino theme or a “The Office” TV show theme. While there's potential for this event to happen again, nothing is guaranteed and students may only have this one chance to participate.
The escape rooms will be open Thursday and Friday from 5-11 p.m. Because space is limited to eight spots per time slot for the two different rooms, students must register online beforehand.