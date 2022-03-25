From April 16-22 each year, people across the world come together in celebration of Earth Week. During this week, a large awareness is brought to the environmental movement, and many individuals take action to educate others on keeping our planet clean.
This year, several organizations including the Environment and Sustainability Committee for the Student Government Association, Students Promoting Environmental Action in Knoxville (SPEAK) and the UT Office of Sustainability are working together to make Earth Week an event-filled opportunity for students to make their own contributions towards making campus more sustainable and environmentally conscious.
Abbey Lawrence, junior and director of SGA’s Environment and Sustainability Committee, explained the contrast between this year’s celebration and those held in previous years.
“We’ve always had Earth Week events, but ever since COVID happened we really haven’t had a good celebration since I’ve been in college,” Lawrence said. “Last year we put on one small event featuring UT Compost, where we were giving away compost and seeds and things like that, but we weren’t able to do a big event with COVID restrictions.”
“My thought process was that I really wanted to do something special and something really fun this year now that we can do student programming again and we basically haven’t gotten the chance to do that during my time here.”
In previous years, UT has held several celebratory events for Earth Week, and even held virtual get-togethers during quarantine. Now, as many campus events are returning to fully in-person, student organizers are working to make a return with an unforgettable Earth Week celebration.
Earth Week events will begin on Monday, April 18 with a green-themed twist on SGA’s ‘Slap The Rock’ tradition, which will be followed by a week full of informative, eco-friendly panels and services.
One of these panels, featuring many members of the UT staff, will discuss efforts in sustainability in the past, present and future, and will allow students to ask any questions that they might have on the topic.
On Thursday, the Environment and Sustainability Committee held a planning meeting, in which several members discussed the incorporation of several local businesses in the open-air Earth Day market, which will serve as a finale to the Earth Week celebrations.
At this event, which will be hosted by SGA in collaboration with the Campus Events Board, the UT Free Store will open by hosting a sustainable fashion show with many thrifted items as well as items made from recycled materials. Then, the market will segue into a farmer’s market style festival with a variety of student organizations, non-profits, food trucks, free plants and local sellers.
These Earth Week events serve as excellent opportunities for students and faculty to become involved in making an impact on the environment. Following Earth Week, there are year-round chances to help with environmental and sustainability issues.
Lawrence explained several other opportunities for students to get involved in making a difference.
“The Office of Sustainability is always doing awesome things if students want to get involved with sustainability on campus. That includes volunteering events, so things such as creek cleanups and different waterways around campus,” Lawrence said. “We have also hosted campus cleanups during football season. Every time we host a football game, we do something called Waste Warriors which is basically a program where you opt to go pick up trash during the football game. That program is really responsible for keeping our campus clean during football season.”
For students who are more interested in becoming involved in creating environmental legislation, SGA’s undergraduate senate is a great option. The senate is open to students of all majors, and has been successful in passing many bills that have made changes to campus sustainability.
Not only are these organizations hosting their own events over the course of the week, but they also invite organizations and people of all kinds to join the Earth Week hashtag, and take part in the global movement.
Emily Stiles, outreach coordinator for the Office of Sustainability, described the widespread range of Earth Week events, and the ability for even more external events to be added to the schedule by other organizations.
“Right now we have at least one event a day, but we are also talking about opening it up to where people can just write what event their organization is having, and then include it as a hashtag as part of the week,” Stiles said.
To add events to the Earth Week schedule, organizers ask that students fill out a form with a brief description of the event and when it will be held.