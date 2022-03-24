“She Kills Monsters” is UT’s last production at the Ula Love Doughty Carousel Theatre, which is set to be torn down later this year, and it’s certainly one worth checking out before it’s too late.
“She Kills Monsters” was written by Qui Nyugen and is set in the year 1995, which is made obvious through character designs and 90’s pop culture references. While the play seems to be primarily comedic, there are serious moments to balance it out – the driving factor to the story is rather heavy, after all, as the main character’s journey results from the death of her sister.
Throughout the production, the audience is transported back and forth from a fictitious “Dungeons and Dragons” quest and the real life responses from the characters involved. The transitions between scenes remained entertaining through different stage lighting designs and an engaging soundtrack.
Many cast members in UT’s production of “She Kills Monsters” played multiple roles in a very distinguishable way. Each character had their own attractive personality that was easy to connect with in one way or another.
Even audience members with a lack of knowledge about “Dungeons and Dragons” can connect with the main character Agnes, played by third year acting graduate student Rachel Darden, as she only decides to dive into the fantasy world created by her sister Tilly when she realizes it's all she has left of her after Tilly's death.
Whereas Agnes is 24, Chuck, played by freshman Jackson Ahern, is a teenager like Tilly and is one of the funniest characters of them all. He’s the “Dungeons and Dragons” know-it-all and the one who helps Agnes navigate her sister’s game as Dungeon Master. Because he’s not in the quest itself, Ahern has less stage time than other actors, but the moments he does have are hilarious and hard to forget.
While dead in real life, Agnes’s sister Tilly is alive as a Paladin in the “Dungeons and Dragons” game. In Rachael Allion’s portrayal, Tilly is characterized by her bravery and sarcasm, and through the quest, the audience is able to get to know who she really is, just like Agnes.
The dialogue and content in the play turned out to be more mature than anticipated. There’s a lot of cursing and sexual innuendos, although it’s not distasteful.
There were some weird continuous jokes about adult-minor relationships, but what was more disturbing was a comment from Tilly about Agnes’s boyfriend, whom she expresses a clear disgust for.
At one point in the quest, Tilly is complaining to Agnes about Agnes’s boyfriend Miles, and makes the serious claim that he touched her. The line was initially shocking to hear, but Tilly then goes on to clarify that her statement wasn’t true. Rather, she says she would not be surprised if he wanted to touch her because she thought him to be that gross.
Agnes scolds her for making light of the accusation, although Tilly hardly apologizes for making the statement and it is never addressed again. This bold dialogue is central to the personality of the play, but this particular instance was a little bit more difficult to brush off compared to others.
A more impactful and serious issue throughout the play relates to Tilly’s sexuality. It is through Tilly’s game that Agnes finds out about her sister’s identity as a lesbian, which has real effects both inside and outside of the fantasy world.
There are instances of homophobia, bullying and use of slurs in the play, so those who might find themselves upset by such things might want to steer clear of “She Kills Monsters.” The play itself promotes a positive message around expression of sexuality, but characters do experience hardships because of it.
The Carousel Theatre is quite small – it seats only six rows of chairs in the arc shape around the stage – but it made the production feel more immersive and easy to get into. The fighting sequences were always fun to watch and were intensified by epic fantasy music, colorful lighting and a variety of unique monster props.
Towards the end of the play, there is a subtle twist that is followed by one of these action scenes, and a heartfelt conclusion soon follows. “She Kills Monsters” is full of talented actors, moments of humor and fun sets, but how it really makes an impact is through its relatable message about family and relationships.
Agnes and Tilly were quite the opposites of each other and never really close prior to Tilly’s death, which is something that Agnes deeply regrets and is why she becomes so obsessed with the game. It’s through her “Dungeons and Dragons” quest that Agnes finds that she is finally able to understand her sister and comes to peace with her passing as the game allows her to seek closure.
UT’s production of “She Kills Monsters” will run through April 10 with ticket prices varying by date, so those interested in seeing the show must act fast – if not to support the play itself, then to support the Carousel Theatre in its final production, as the Jenny Boyd Theatre is set to serve as its replacement beginning in 2025.
“She Kills Monsters” takes a dark and depressing story about death and turns it into something that is undeniably fun without erasing its impact. It’s able to make audience members laugh while still pulling at their heart strings, so while it’s sad to see the Carousel Theatre’s end, it’s uplifting to know this end is an honorable one.