In sexual education courses, many students can recall feeling ashamed or misinformed about their bodies and sexual expressions. Sexual Empowerment and Awareness at Tennessee (SEAT), a student-led organization, is working to erase this stigma on the UT campus by providing an open space for students to express and learn about their sexualities.
From Monday, April 4 through Friday, April 8, students and faculty will come together for SEAT’s signature annual Sex Week to practice sex-positive education with members of the student body and faculty.
Amanda Knopps, senior and co-chair for SEAT, explained the importance of inclusive sexual education, especially in areas of the Southeast. Sex Week has a long history of controversy, especially over funding from the Tennessee state legislature.
“It’s no secret that sexual education is lacking in this area especially, and many people on campus and in the community may be unable to get this knowledge from any reliable source elsewhere. They may also either be embarrassed to ask the questions they have due to the shame and stigma that surrounds topics like these, or may simply be unaware of what they don’t know,” Knopps said.
SEAT’s mission is to help members of the Knoxville community — especially students on the UT campus — remove the stigma surrounding sex positivity and feel more comfortable having conversations about sex.
Knopps and her fellow SEAT members work throughout the year to host many engaging events relating to all sorts of sexual topics, with hopes of getting more students involved in the conversation.
Sex Week will involve various sex-themed programs, including educational events with names such as Putting the “Bond” in Bondage, Abort Mission: Anti Abortion Laws in the South, Kiss Me Through the Phone: Sex in Online Spaces, a Sex Week drag show and Cum As You Are: Safe, Personal Play.
Knopps believes that the creativeness of the event titles is crucial in opening dialogue about sexual topics, as people are commonly taught to use anatomical euphemisms. By being more overt in the event descriptions, the members of SEAT hope to set an example of sexual pride, and to remove the taboo of sexual conversations.
Knopps described what students can expect to experience throughout the week, and SEAT’s efforts towards inclusivity in terms of the LGBTQ+ community.
“Students can expect to experience a mix of ‘hands on’ events, such as the rope demonstration we will be having on Monday and our Drag Show, plus more educational events, such as our professor event discussing pornography and other nuances involved with sexuality in online spaces,” Knopps said.
“We also are committed to representing everyone within these events, and all information we will be presenting will be made to educate and include people from all demographics. We definitely prioritize LGBTQ+ inclusive information in all that we do.”
Not only will Sex Week raise awareness of common sexual topics and information, but it will also involve many inclusive events that are often overlooked in high school sexual education courses. SEAT serves to include LGBTQ+ students in their sexual education, as these individuals are often excluded from conventional sexual education, which often focuses only on heterosexual relationships.
In anticipation of Sex Week, SEAT members are handing out common sexual necessities such as condoms and lubricant to students on Pedestrian Walkway. As these products are made more easily accessible, Knopps and other members of SEAT hope that students will be able to have safer sexual experiences, without harmful stigmas.
Sophomore Shreya Patel explained how she feels that Sex Week impacts her personally, as well women as a whole.
“As a woman who went to a very religious high school, I never really got a proper education about my body. I grew up confused and ashamed of my sexuality. This is how a lot of women feel, and it is just so sad to see. I am happy to see events like Sex Week because they give me hope for a better future of sex ed,” Patel said.
To get involved with SEAT, students are welcomed to apply to be members in the general body, which will be responsible for helping out over the course of Sex Week, and with supporting the enactment of SEAT’s overall mission.
Or, to make a contribution without a committed involvement and to find more information about next week’s events, students can follow SEAT’s Instagram or Twitter.