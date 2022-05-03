The Spring 2022 Research Seminar Series ended Tuesday with a final presentation that featured Laura DeFurio, Erin Darby and Katie Wiley, each representing either undergraduate research or career development. During this meeting, these women highlighted skills that one can gain through undergraduate research and how to apply these skills to future careers.
The seminar began with some general remarks from Darby, an assistant professor in Religious Studies and faculty director of Undergraduate Research and Fellowships (URF). Darby is currently the co-director of the 'Ayn Gharandal Archaeological Project in southern Jordan, and she has received numerous awards and travel fellowships that support her research.
Darby explained that participating in research opportunities can lead to immediate career outcomes, acceptance into graduate schools and a growth in self-knowledge.
“What we really hope in the office is that every experience leads to another experience. If you’re in a placement where you’re doing research now, that shouldn’t be the end of your journey. It should be one stop on the way,” Darby said.
Darby knew very early in her career that she wanted to participate and work within international travel, where her research would have an impact on the world from a broad perspective. She discovered this passion by participating in different experiences as an undergraduate student.
She then described how research training and experience can help you to develop skills that can be useful in other areas of life and in your profession.
“I use skills that I learned in the field of Archeology every single day on the campus in my administrative job. I use these skills when I help to direct Arab culture festivals, working with community entities and working with my colleagues in the Office of Undergraduate Research. There is all of this self-knowledge we gain about ourselves and skill sets that you can apply in a really broad array of areas,” Darby said.
Next, DeFurio, the assistant director of undergraduate research in URF, spoke on what is done in the office and how they help students to apply to competitive fellowships.
First, students must request an appointment with the office through a form on their website. After an appointment has been made, a conversation is held where you discuss your experience with research and future career goals. Then, you discuss fellowships that might be a fit for your passions and goals.
Some of the fellowships for research can be applied for as an undergraduate, while others require you to apply during your final year at UT. These fellowships are typically positions in a laboratory in a STEM or Social Science field that is typically at a different university than your home university. The deadlines for these fellowships range from December to February.
The office will help students to find a suitable fellowship and work out their thoughts during the application process. Some of the questions within an application include why you are interested in a particular research and how you think you can contribute to the lab or research group.
Additionally, the office offers review and feedback on applications and essays while in the process of applying for a fellowship.
Lastly, Katie Wiley, assistant director for the Center for Career Development, spoke about how to use research on resumes.
She explained the importance of thinking about what you learned during your experiences along the way while writing a resume. Employers not only want to see the technical skills learned, but also the professional experience that you have learned.
“An employer would much rather teach you how to do the technicalities of the job than teach you how to be a team-player or how to communicate with your co-workers. They want you to already have those professional skills going into whatever position or grad school you’re going into without having to teach you those basics,” said Wiley.
She then described the eight skills that employers look for on resumes of potential employees. These skills are critical thinking, communication, teamwork, technology, leadership, professionalism, career and self-development and equity and inclusion.
To learn more about these top eight skills and how to build them within yourself, visit the Center for Career Development and Academic Exploration website.
The professionals within these offices and the faculty members at the university are here to help you in your college experience and future career.
To receive aid with fellowship applications or resume building, students can get in contact with both the Office of Undergraduate Research and Fellowships and the Center for Career Development and Academic Exploration through their websites.