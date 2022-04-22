On Thursday evening, the School of Journalism and Electronic Media hosted Pulitzer Prize finalist Roy S. Johnson in Hodges Library to speak on his experience of being a journalist and “shouting truth to power” over the course of his career.
Johnson is currently a columnist and director of content development for the Alabama Media Group, where he writes on social issues, public policies and race.
Johnson joined the media group in 2014 and is now the editor of Birmingham Magazine. His publications appear in the Birmingham News, Huntsville Times and Mobile Press Register.
Johnson has previously served as an editor-in-chief for Savoy, Men’s Fitness and the History Channel’s magazine. Additionally, he has been a writer and top editor at Sports Illustrated, a writer for Fortune and Money, a reporter for The New York Times and a sports columnist at the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
In 2021, Johnson was a winner of the Edward R. Morrow Award for best national podcast and a Pulitzer Prize finalist in commentary. He has also co-authored books with Earvin Johnson, Avery Johnson and Charles Barkley. He is currently working on his own biography, where he will explain his career and personal life.
The night began with an introduction by Brooks Clark, a writer for UT News and Information and lecturer for the school of journalism and electronic media, who has been a colleague of Johnson’s for years after their time spent together writing for Sports Illustrated.
“I first met Roy in the summer of 1978 on the 20th floor of the Time and Life Building in New York City, when we both started as reporters at Sports Illustrated. He had just graduated from Stanford, where he reported on the Patty Hearst Trial … I’m so grateful for Roy’s friendship over these years and for generously coming to talk to us today,” Clark said.
Johnson began his lecture by explaining how it is beneficial to be a journalist right now with all the different resources available, but the job is challenging when false information and skeptics are always around every corner.
“I've never had a day where I didn't have something that didn't at least stir me to the point of wanting to put it down on paper, and I am grateful to have a platform that allows me to express my voice and my opinion,” Johnson said.
Originally from Tulsa, Oklahoma, Johnson spoke of Black Wall Street and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and how individuals remained silent for decades. During his childhood, Frederick Douglass was one of the most inspiring people to Johnson. This was due to Douglass traveling the country to speak truth to power through journalism in over 300 papers that are now in the Library of Congress.
Additionally, the inspiration for Johnson to become a journalist happened in 1972 when Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward teamed up to report on the Watergate scandal that led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon.
“I remember thinking, if two reporters can bring down the president of the United States, then I want to do that. To me, that was power,” Johnson said.
While writing for Fortune magazine, Johnson saw that change was occurring in corporate America and wanted to show that African Americans were rising in power but were still not recognized. He asked to produce a magazine to recognize the “new Black power” which then resulted in a magazine issue that was the second bestselling issue of the year.
“I believe that this was one of the events that helped to spark change in the industry and helped to break down the myth that covers with African Americans on it would not sell,” Johnson said.
Johnson then showed a collage of publications he has written over the years for Alabama and the United States that covered the various areas where he believed change needed to occur.
“I am so grateful that ai.com has given me a platform to address everything from my own upbringing to critical race theory to trans issues … I’m doing now what I think I was destined to do in the place I was destined to do it,” Johnson said.
He then ended his lecture by asking what we could do now as journalists seeking the truth with integrity, and what we can do as readers to help fight through the noise and misinformation.