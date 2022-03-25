On Friday, March 25, the Pride Center and the Commission for LGBT People hosted a virtual lecture on students and gay men who are living with HIV on college campuses as a part of their ongoing lecture series.
For Friday’s lecture, they brought Michael Denton, assistant professor in the higher education and student affairs programs at the University of South Florida.
Denton’s talk was entitled “Breaking the Silence on Campus About Gay College Men and All Students Living with HIV” and discussed the data that has been seen since the early 1980s, as well as ways that universities can help and offer support to their students who might have HIV.
The lecture started off with some facts about HIV. Many of these are facts that are commonly known, like untreated human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) leads to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS), which is deadly when left untreated, as well as the fact that there isn’t a cure for it.
Denton also shared that, globally, HIV is mostly transmitted by heterosexual people, which counteracts the common misconception that it is mainly transmitted by gay and bisexual men.
In the United States, gay and bisexual men are disproportionately at risk for contracting the virus, especially in the South. According to the CDC, there are 1.2 million people who have contracted HIV/AIDs. Of those 1.2 million people, 38,000 were diagnosed in 2018 alone.
AIDS has had a long history in the United States. In 1981, it was first noticed and diagnosed as a “homosexual cancer.” Organizations came together to try and do research in 1982, but it wasn’t acknowledged by the federal government until 1985 by President Reagan.
In 1987, there were the founding of ACT UP NY and the deaths of 40,000 Americans. In 1990, the Ryan White Care Act was passed, which mandated the legal prosecution of medical HIV transmission and in 1995, the FDA approved of antiretroviral therapy.
While there has been improvements within these past 40 years, Denton said the roots of AIDS treatment and social stigma has been inherently homophobic, which has led to misinformation even today.
“The association and crafts in medical reports reinforced and reinvigorated the discourse, or rhetoric, talking about homosexuality that had been existing for decades prior … where homosexual men and women were referred to as regressive social epidemic,” Denton said.
Denton has done his own narrative and arts-based research on HIV on college campuses. In his study, he had nine cisgender gay men from all over the US who were between the ages of 21 and 44. They had all been living with AIDS for years, ranging from one to 19 years. He used six white men, one Black man, one Filipino man as well as one biracial man. He conducted 53 interviews that lasted roughly 62 hours in total and wanted them to create art about their relationship with HIV.
Denton told the story of Kris who was 22 and had lived with HIV for four years. He was very active and involved, but had a bad home life and had some teachers who used abusive language or actions towards him that led him to abuse alcohol and recreational drugs. He felt alone and didn’t like this “label” that was put on him after contracting HIV from an ex.
“I had no self-identity, and I couldn’t figure out where I belonged, and I felt like I was dirty. I felt like I was completely and utterly worthless to everyone. I didn’t feel like a leader anymore … I felt like I was abnormal,” Kris said.
As far as what campuses can do to offer support for students who might be living with HIV/AIDs, Denton said it’s often as simple as just talking about it. These discussions need to happen in order for there to be any change on a larger scale than just student activism. This can help students feel more comfortable coming out and coming out with their HIV positive status as well as de-stigmatizing it in general.
The next lecture in the series will be on April 20 at 1 p.m. with LaToya Eaves, assistant professor of geography at UT, who will discuss the importance of place when doing LGBTQ research.