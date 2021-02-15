With the virtual spring job and internship fair coming up on Thursday, Feb. 18, it’s never too early to begin preparing for the event.
Here is some advice to help prepare for the fair.
Dress to impress
Dress like you would if this was an in-person event. You might be behind your screen, but don’t allow yourself to fall into the waist-up look.
You need to build your confidence and your professional nature, so be sure to dress your best for an important job interview from head to toe. This will make you feel more put together than if you were wearing a nice top and sweatpants.
Research
Do your research beforehand. Research the employers you signed up for sessions with. Check out their websites, their recent projects and what their goals are.
If you know who you signed up to talk with, make sure you research them and figure out their role in the company and what projects they work on. You can base talking points off the information you find.
Update your information
There is no such thing as over preparing for a job or internship fair. Update your online profiles: Handshake, LinkedIn and any other professional website you might have prepared.
It’s also important to make sure your resume is up to date and ready to be sent to any of the companies you speak with.
Prepare your information
There’s no need to be nervous. To help calm your nerves and prepare yourself for the upcoming event, consider preparing some talking points about yourself.
Think of your background, your accomplishments and your career goals. It also wouldn’t hurt to prepare questions for the companies you’ll be talking to.
Limit distractions
When the time comes, find a quiet space with a plain or neutral background. It is important that there is nothing else going on in the background so that the focus will solely be on you during the interview.
It is also important that there are no other distractions on the other side of the screen. Make sure your space is free of distraction and your phone is out of your reach, so your focus remains on the companies you are speaking with.
Timeliness
It is important to arrive on time to your sessions, or even early. This will show your interest in the company, as well as show that you are responsible and respectful of the company’s time.
Relax
The night before the fair, it’s important that you get a good night’s sleep and eat a filling meal that morning.
Remember to take a few deep breaths and know that you’re going to do great. When the time comes, put on a smile and just be yourself.