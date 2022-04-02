The 865 Night Market returned on the evening of April 1 from 6-10 p.m. to celebrate cultural diversity and inclusivity. The event garnered much attention as attendees enjoyed the large variety of foods and live music.
The 5th Annual 865 Night Market was organized by the Asian American Association (AAA). The event was funded by the university, primarily the Office of Multicultural Student Life.
The market had a huge turnout, as hundreds waited in the line extending all the way from the Student Union Plaza to the Haslam College of Business. The event was open not only to students but to the general public as well.
The AAA planned the event for the university. The members involved in organizing the market were Anna Chen, Taylor Gorden, Lina Huu, Trish Nguyen and Daniel Dominguez.
One of the organizers of the market was AAA member Anna Chen, a sophomore majoring in industrial engineering. Chen gave insight into the organizing process, as well as the different vendors and organizations present.
“We started planning in December, we emailed the organizations and asked them if they wanted to participate,” Chen said. “If they did, they would make their own food, all homemade, and they’ll sell it for a profit for their own student orgs. Today we have 15-17 student orgs in the plaza, and we also provide a free tote bag and food tickets for local food trucks for the first 500 to 600 people.”
Another member of the Asian American Association explained the origins of the 865 Market Night. Trish Nguyen, a junior majoring in information sciences, discussed the origins as well as the importance of the event for the university. Nguyen and Chen were co-heads, alongside Lina Huu, who ran the committee for the market.
“This event is actually based off the night markets in California in the predominantly Asian communities,” Nguyen said. “I really want students to realize that there’s a bunch of organizations wanting to express their culture. I hope they learn through this there is a whole other world out there and that we embrace inclusivity and diversity within the UTK campus.”
The market was not only an important exposure for the AAA, but also for the other organizations present. This was a chance for these organizations to raise money for their own future events.
“We try to have multicultural student organizations out here to embrace the diversity in this campus,” Nguyen said. “Every single org here has an opportunity to fundraise for their organization and embrace their culture.”
The 5th Annual 865 Night Market was an important event for many organizations at the university. The night celebrated the cultural diversity of the campus through food, music, and more. The success of the market opens up many doors and opportunities for more events like these, and other 865 Night Markets for students and the public to enjoy in the years to come.