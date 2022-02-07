Initiated in 1947, the Annual Student Art Competition has been a long-running tradition here at UT, upheld by the on-campus, university-funded Ewing Gallery of Art and Architecture. After 75 years, it has emerged as one of the nation’s longest ongoing student art competitions and as submissions open up for the 2022 school year, young art-lovers are summoned once more to participate in the event.
Any student currently enrolled at UT is eligible to submit work and the competition offers various divisions in fine arts and design, as well as academic papers. For the fine art and design category, students can enter a total of four entries of any hand-crafted work of visual art, whether it be a painting, a graphic design creation, a motion picture or other piece of choice.
As for the paper competitions, students can also enter in the art history short paper category by submitting an essay or compilation of essays up to five pages, the art history long paper category requiring a single essay submission of at least six pages, or the architectural history category, which allows for a submission of no more than 20 pages.
Regardless of the division, all Volunteers have the opportunity to submit their works of art until Feb. 20, or March 3 for those submitting academic essays.
Sarah McFalls has been a staff member at the Ewing Gallery for 11 years, helping set up the competition and marketing new displays. Over the course of her time at the College of Art and Architecture, McFalls has witnessed the growth and transformations that have occurred in the competition.
“With COVID, we had to switch our entry process from in-person to digital,” said McFalls. “Typically, we see 100-200 students enter the competition annually, so the competition juror can have 200-400 entries to select from, but as the digital entry process becomes more streamlined, we are hoping more students will enter, and more non-art students as well.”
Though more submissions are to be expected this year by the Ewing Gallery staff, this competition is no luck of the draw. To ensure a fair judging process, the gallery selects jurors who are not affiliated with the university. When examining the submissions, the jurors have no prior knowledge of the competitors and are given no judging guideline by the gallery so that they can rely on their own artistic experience when evaluating the entries.
Faith Belt, a senior studio art major who specializes in painting and ceramic sculpting, earned the Jerry’s Artarama Award in the 2021 fine arts division for her work titled “Tapestry.” Belt first started submitting work her freshman year at UT and has since regarded the competition as a great experience for expressing creativity, and meeting fellow artists.
“Just having my work accepted into the exhibition was super exciting,” Belt said. “It is a joy to see my work up on the Ewing Gallery walls, especially alongside such wonderful and talented artists and friends. I get to catch up with people I haven't had classes with in a while and see the direction their art is going, and that alone is a beautiful experience. Winning an award is icing on the cake. It is incredibly encouraging to see people noticing my work, seeing value in it, and investing in me as an artist. It motivates me to keep exploring my interests and to do so fully.”
Belt said she encourages any student, whether they are studying art or not, to submit work to the competition. For her, the competition has been important to her professional development as an artist.
“Applying for art shows is part of my preparation for an art career and the student art competition has been one of the best opportunities that UT offers its students interested in this path,” Belt said. “I have submitted work to the competition since freshman year because I thought it’d be fun to try — even when it felt like I had no idea what I was doing. But the experience is completely worth it!”
Gaining a new creative outlet and sense of pride are not the only rewarding aspects of the competition, though. Each year, the Ewing Gallery grants thousands of dollars in prize money to the top contenders. In addition to the cash prize, the Gallery also bestows two purchase prizes in which one winning art piece will be placed on display in the Student Union Gallery and another piece will become a part of the Ewing Gallery’s permanent art collection.
For whatever a student’s motive may be for entering, Ewing staff encourages all UT aesthetes to take advantage of this opportunity. The Annual Student Art Competition accepts and welcomes art students and non-art alike to show off their talents, delve into their interests and connect with likeminded spirits. Submission guidelines can be found on the gallery website.