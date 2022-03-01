Award-winning author Peter Ho Davies visited the UT campus this week in an event hosted by the English department. The British author read excerpts from his own novels, such as “The Art of Revision” and “A Lie Someone Told You About Yourself,” both published in 2021.
The event was the first in-person creative writing book reading at the university in two years, with two more author readings this spring.
Ho Davies was born in England and raised in the small town of Coventry to a Welsh father and a Chinese mother. He told stories of his youth, particularly ones that included his father, who remains a major influence in many of his novels.
Ho Davies went on to study at the University of Cambridge as the first member of his family to attend college. After his education, he moved to the U.S., where he began his teaching career. He has taught in several universities, such as Northwestern and Emory University, and currently is a tenured professor at the University of Michigan.
His first book “The Welsh Girl,” published in 2006, went on to become a London Times bestseller. Ho Davies has won multiple accolades for his work, such as the John Llewelyn Rhys Prize as well as the Oregon Book Award.
One of Ho Davies’ former pupils is currently on staff at the University of Tennessee. Chris Hebert, an assistant professor in the department of English, was taught by him a few years back at the University of Michigan.
Ho Davies book, “The Art of Revision” is used by Hebert’s class as a guide book for revising one's own work.
“It wasn't enough that Peter was already a celebrated, award-winning short story writer and novelist, now we must reckon with him also as a dynamic critic,” Hebert said.
As Ho Davies read his work “The Art of Revision,” he discussed how his father, a former military member and an engineer, as well as his middle class background influenced his work.
“My father was conscious for a long time that he had hit a ceiling in his work, and increasingly, for at least the last 10 years of his working life, he was waiting to get fired,” Ho Davies said.
His father’s fear of losing his job as well as his work ethic influenced Ho Davies’ career path as a writer.
“Writing feels like a job that no one can take away from you. I may not be good at it, but no one can take it away from me,” Ho Davies said.
The author attempted to tell realistic stories about love, loss, grief and joy. After reading one from his latest novel, “A Lie Someone Told You About Yourself,” he told the audience about how his wife was moved to tears. For the writer, this was an accomplishment.
“My goal is to break your heart” Ho Davies said.
The event was a success, as Ho Davies garnered much praise from the audience after the readings of his two novels. Ho Davies’ books are available for purchase through multiple sources, including both Union Ave Books in Knoxville, and nationwide stores such as Amazon and Barnes and Noble.