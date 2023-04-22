On Friday, the Campus Events Board hosted its beloved Party in the Park event at Circle Park to kick off Volapalooza 2023. The largest student-organized event on campus supplied both students and parents with an array assortment of food, activities and tunes to keep them entertained throughout the evening with musical sets performed by local Knoxville band Solstice and Southern California band Sun Room.
Upon entry, students were greeted with complimentary meal vouchers. Food trucks Penne For Your Thoughts and Smith’s Endzone BBQ were on site, providing students with the choice of Italian cuisine or Southern barbeque to keep their stomachs satisfied as they moseyed from activity to activity. Irvey’s Ice Cream was also available for those looking to satisfy a sweet tooth.
Kaleidoscope-like bean bags were scattered across the lawn for patrons to sit comfortably while enjoying the live music and the event's atmosphere.
“I was really thankful that some seating was provided for those who didn’t want to stand at the barricade. I didn’t think to bring a blanket or chair so I sat further back in the field where I was able to enjoy my BBQ and still be able to hear the music,” senior public relations major Lindsey Duncan said.
Several artists made an appearance at the event as well. Guests had the opportunity to walk away with their choice of a temporary Henna tattoo, airbrush tattoo or a one of a kind caricature drawing, courtesy of the various artists present. Free swag items including t-shirts, limited edition Coca-Cola drinks, frisbees, sunglasses, paper fans and koozies that were also being handed out by numerous organizations throughout the evening.
“If I had known there was going to be this much free stuff being given away, I would have brought a big tote bag with me. I’m grateful don’t get me wrong but I don’t have enough hands to haul this stuff around,” Duncan said.
Two raffles were hosted by 21st Mortgage and the university’s college radio station, WUTK 90.3 The Rock. The mortgage lender corporation was providing students the chance to win either a Yeti cooler or Stanley cup while the radio station was giving away Bonnaroo tickets. Sophomore Eli Douglas couldn’t believe the items that were up for grabs.
“Those aren’t cheap prizes and it’s good stuff that college kids want,” Douglas said. “I mean, all the free stuff is cool too and I do actually wear the t-shirts they give out and play with the dozens of free frisbees I’ve collected from events, but Bonnaroo tickets and a nice Yeti cooler is next level stuff. I don’t have much luck with raffles but these are two that I would really like to win.”
The Party in the Park served as sort of a pregame to the Lizzo concert, which happened on Friday at 8 p.m at Thompson Boling Arena. Her appearance in Knoxville kicked off the second leg of her Special 2our, with her next performance slated for the University of Kentucky’s Rupp Arena on Saturday.
