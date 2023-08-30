The Center for Career Development and Academic Exploration at UT held its first job fair of the year on Aug. 29 from 2-5 p.m. This is the first of several job fairs that UT will hold before the end of the school year in May. Each job fair provides students with the opportunity to get their foot in the door with a number of companies.
The job fair could, in theory, be the beginning of a career in your desired field. This time around, the job fair hosted 75 different employers ranging from Domino’s Pizza to Youth Villages. There were employers from the food industry, insurance industry and within UT itself. There was something for everyone at the event.
Cheri Green, a career coach for experiential learning at UT, believed that the job fair was beneficial to students for two reasons: it offered students experiential learning opportunities both on and off campus, and it gave students time to practice at a career fair since there are larger ones coming.
“(The job fair) is a great opportunity to learn, to get your feet wet and get a little bit of experience before you go to the big thing,” Green said.
About 700 students had checked into the job fair before 4:30 p.m., according to Green. This was almost double the number of students that had attended past job fairs at UT on average. Green and other members of the Center for Career Development were incredibly pleased with the turnout, especially after spending nearly three and a half months preparing for this event.
“We had a great turnout from our employer partners around the city, especially those who we were just meeting for the first time,” Green said. “They’re hiring so many students, so that is a great benefit to both us and them.”
Not only was the job fair deemed a success for the Center for Career Development but employers were satisfied as well. Rachel Berg, a recreation specialist for the City of Knoxville’s Parks and Recreation Department, has attended three or four job fairs at UT and felt as though this had been one of the more successful ones.
“This is probably one of the better turnouts we’ve had. It’s early in the year, and I love that,” Berg said. “We’re constantly hiring and having a job part-time could transition to full-time. It’s just nice to get your foot in the door and really see what your life could look like.”
Though there were many opportunities for students there, some options were more limited. Stem Scouts, for example, needed lab managers that are over the age of 21. Other jobs were only hiring people who are lifeguard-certified or willing to become certified. Other jobs may need people who can transport themselves to and from the location, but not all students are able to do so. The fair presents opportunities both on and off campus for that reason.
Although the job fair is over now, the opportunity to find a job with one of these companies is not gone. Most companies keep their websites updated, as well as their social media. A list of all employers that attended this event can be found on Handshake, and you can learn more about each company from the list.
