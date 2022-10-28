On Thursday, the Panhellenic Council organized a trick or treat event at the Sorority Village for the families of the Knoxville community. The houses were all covered in varying decorations, each different from the next. Bustling through the village were costumes, laughter and celebration as the festivities ensued.
There was a pumpkin patch, booths featuring face painting and other activities for the children to stop and participate in. They handed out booklets to the children upon entry, which essentially guided them through the village, and candy was being handed out everywhere.
It was the second time the Panhellenic Executive Council has put on this event, aside from last year’s. However, according to Madison Murrian, Vice President of Member Engagement, this year was even more of a turn out. Murrian was revered as the “brains” behind the event by her fellow sorority members.
“Last year this was put on by me and another girl, last minute. It was not even close to this turn out. We have had around 200 kids sign up. Since I am now on Pan Exec, we had the resources to make it bigger this year,” Murrian said. “Last year it was our first post-COVID event, so it is nice to be doing it again. This is just a way to show ourself to the community. It is nice to be a part of the community, aside from raising money for philanthropy.”
Of course, the conversation of the COVID-19 pandemic could not be avoided — as it affected all Panhellenic events for the past few years — but finally, things are returning to normal, or rather, becoming better if this event is any clue.
Visibility to the community was the main goal of the event, and Murrian’s sentiment was echoed by Susana Marshman, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Leadership and Engagement.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our Panhellenic Council to invite the Knoxville community onto campus to see all the great things our sorority women are doing internally with UT and externally with community.”
Visibility is important for these sororities because oftentimes people have misconceptions about what it means to be in Greek life. It is more than attending a party or having a title. It is about outreaching to the community and creating events where that said community can come together.
This event highlighted the benefits of having Greek life on college campuses. They create additional events that give rise to experiences that the community or student body may not have had without them. This event was about giving the Knoxville community a safe, confined, Halloween event where families could peacefully bring their children. An extra layer of protection could be felt, seeing as though the Knoxville Police Department was present at Sorority Village.
The trick or treat event was the first of the year for the community, and Murrian opened up about the future, which she is actually leaving a blueprint for, as her role of Vice President of Member Engagement is coming to an end come December.
“This is my last term, so I am writing up a plan for whoever takes over. However, we are thinking of hosting a Spring Fest, which would feature an egg hunt for children.” Murrian said.
The Halloween trick or treat was a great vision, and it is promising to know that Sorority Village will be hosting future events similar to it, to continue creating a space where the Knoxville community can come as one and safely enjoy themselves.
