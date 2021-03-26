On Thursday night, the literary nonprofit and magazine Poets & Writers hosted its annual fundraising gala, with dozens of acclaimed writers and poets sharing their experiences with the beloved organization. Only this time, the event was held virtually and steamed to over 1,000 online attendees.
The event was notable both for its format and for its guest appearances, with legendary media mogul Oprah Winfrey and political activist Stacey Abrams serving as co-hosts. The award-winning writers who spoke at the event included Margaret Atwood, Cheryl Strayed, Marlon James, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Alice McDermott, all of whom had glowing things to say about how Poets & Writers had helped them and their writer friends in times of need.
The gala also featured two renowned poets who claim UT as part of their story: Joy Harjo, who retired from her position as the John C. Hodges Chair of Excellence in English in 2019 when she was named poet laureate of the United States, and Cornelius Eady, the poet who will take her place in fall 2021.
Harjo, the first Native American poet to serve as poet laureate, opened the gala by reading her 1994 poem “Perhaps the World Ends Here,” which opens with the line, “The world begins at a kitchen table.” She chose the poem for its sense of hominess in a time when many people have felt isolated from the community due to the COVID pandemic.
“I like to imagine us all right now sitting around a big table sharing stories, poems, laughing, eating and remembering the high and low points of this year and talk about our plans,” Harjo said from her living room. “I like the idea of the kids running around and all of us here saying, OK, here we are and it’s been rough, but here we are and we move forward with our stories, and we move forward with our poetry and we move forward together.”
Early in the gala, amid short speeches from sponsors, P&W board members and writers, poet Cornelius Eady performed his song “Sunshine” with his musical group, the Cornelius Eady Trio. Eady, well known for his advocacy among fellow Black poets and writers, was recently selected to fill the Hodges Chair of Excellence in English next semester.
Misty Anderson, professor of English and head of the English department, said that Harjo committed to helping UT find a suitably statured poet to replace her after she was named poet laureate. Eady, who is currently a professor at Stony Brook University, fit the bill.
“Cornelius Eady is a brilliant, multi-talented poet, songwriter, and playwright who founded Cave Canem, the premiere collaborative and retreat for Black poets. His positive, visionary sensibility doesn’t look away from hard subjects but comes away with a deeply humane sense of other possible futures,” Anderson said in an emailed statement.
“He joins us in August, and we are thrilled about what’s ahead for UT English as we work with him and his fantastic network to enliven the Knoxville arts scene.”
Of course, the main draw to the gala was its co-hosts, 2018 Georgia governor candidate and novelist Stacey Abrams and media personality Oprah Winfrey. Abrams, a romance novelist and past candidate for Georgia governor whose efforts on behalf of voting rights for Black Americans have gained her national attention, could not help but fangirl while introducing her co-host.
Winfrey joined the gala as the recipient of Poets and Writers’ 2020 Leadership Award, an award given mainly for her support of writers through her famous book club. As Abrams noted in her introduction, selection into Oprah’s Book Club has become the single most valuable recognition that a book can receive.
“When [Oprah] selected a recent title for the Book Club, the author was assured of gigantic sales. It was as good as winning the lottery,” Abrams said. “But if you think about it, it was really readers who benefited most … [Oprah] has done more than perhaps anyone else in our time to connect writers with readers and to keep books front and center in our national discourse.”
Winfrey appeared on screen sitting in the serene garden of her home in Maui, from where she virtually interviewed writers Isabel Wilkerson and Cheryl Strayed, both of whom have written books that were selections of Oprah’s Book Club. The trio discussed the “intimacy and universality” of writing, as Winfrey put it, as well as the process of self-discovery that comes with writing.
Winfrey, Hawaiian flowers swaying in the breeze behind her, proclaimed her love for books in a characteristically Oprah manner.
“Writers are my rockstars, books are my jam,” Oprah said. “The books I read and love are one of the ways I get to connect with people I’ll never get to meet, and one of the things I most enjoy about the reading process is that a book can be so personal to the reader and yet so universal.”
Though the P&W gala is usually a glamorous in-person event, Winfrey and writers such as Harjo who gave testimony of the importance of community and expressed gratitude to the nonprofit for its support of writers, lent the event a communal feeling.
“I’m so sorry that we couldn’t all be together,” Oprah said. “I deeply appreciate your dedication to supporting those who use the pen to create lasting cultural change in our world and I celebrate you all.”