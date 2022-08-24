With hundreds of student organizations on campus, it can be both exciting and overwhelming for a student at the University of Tennessee to find where they feel most at home. Some organizations are more broad and appeal to a variety of interests, whereas others are more niche in nature.
The Campus Events Board (CEB) provides the best of both worlds in this regard. CEB is in charge of putting together a variety of events on campus, all with the intention of fostering community and creating a positive campus culture. With three different committees to choose from, lots of students can contribute to enriching life on campus by joining the organization.
The three CEB committees include arts and culture, entertainment and issues. Naturally, these committees can overlap, but sophomore English and cinema studies major Halle Collins, the current president of the arts and culture committee, believes each committee is unique and suits different types of students.
Out of the three committees, arts and culture is CEB’s smallest, but this by no means makes it the least important.
“Since it takes the majority of us to put on an event and we can all be in meetings and go out together, it’s made us very tight-knit,” Collins said. “While all the committees focus on engaging with campus culture, A&C’s mission is to celebrate cultural diversity on campus, which allows us to make spaces for and showcase different groups of people and organizations on campus.”
One of Collins’s favorite arts and culture events is Artist’s Alley, which is held once each semester to provide UT students an opportunity to showcase their artwork and small businesses. The talent and drive of these students is something Collins believes is often overlooked yet incredibly important to recognize.
“Artist’s Alley is becoming an established A&C event older students recognize and get excited about, which we’ve seen in the growth of turnout numbers,” Collins said. “I’m hoping to grow Artist’s Alley this year by both getting new ideas from our new incoming members as well as keeping key aspects intact so we can continue to build on what the previous Artist’s Alleys were.”
Beyond the arts and culture committee, a few other events CEB has been responsible for in the past year include a speaker session with Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman, a performance by singer-songwriter Todrick Hall and, perhaps their most well-known event, Volapalooza.
Ashley Hull, a senior marketing major, has been involved with CEB for four years and serves as the current president. She first started out in the entertainment committee, but now oversees all committee leadership teams and leads planning for all events.
“My most rewarding moments as a member of CEB have been hearing from students about how much our events mean to them,” Hull said. “Seeing students enjoy our events is so encouraging because that is the reason for all the work we do.”
Furthermore, Hull emphasized the vast interests CEB represents for students interested in joining.
“There are opportunities for students interested in entertainment production, music, politics, arts and more,” Hull said. “I would encourage students looking for a way to grow in their professional development and leadership skills as well as meeting new people to apply for CEB.”
To apply to CEB, students must complete an application online. Then, leaders will reach out to schedule an interview to determine where each applicant fits best.
Joining CEB is an effective way to develop planning, organization and leadership skills, as well as make new friends and connections on campus. To discover more about CEB and to keep up-to-date with new details regarding events and application rounds, check out their Instagram and Facebook accounts, @UTKCEB.