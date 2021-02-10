The McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture has reopened its doors to showcase a new exhibit titled “Women’s Work.”
The McClung Museum, located at 1327 Circle Park Drive on campus, closed last March. They now allow visitors in for free on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It previously opened for classes last fall.
The new exhibit “Women’s Work” focuses on female artists and their creations. It showcases “28 paintings, ceramics, sculptures and works on paper” from women and women of color, according to a press release. The main floor of the museum houses the exhibit. It opened on January 15 and will run until July 24.
Former graduate assistant to the museum with a master of arts in history, Emma Thompson, curated the exhibit to provide representation for these artists.
“This exhibition is a natural fit for the McClung Museum because of its permanent collection of significant women artists, including Elizabeth Nourse and Maria Martinez, and the institution’s interest in diversifying its collection of artists,” Thompson said.
“Many of the works in this show have never been exhibited before, so this is an opportunity to bring attention to unseen works by well-known artists as well as works by lesser-known, and in some cases even anonymous, women artists.”
She began researching art pieces in the museum “after reading more about the National Museum of Women in the Arts’ #5WomenArtists campaign.” That campaign asked for people to name five women artists. It attempted to show the disparity between artists based on gender.
Assistant director and curator of arts and culture collections at the museum, Catherine Shteynberg, talked about how the women artists campaign made them reevaluate their output.
“We need to ask ourselves as a museum how we have contributed to this problem of visibility for women artists and artists of color — it is only through self-examination that we will adapt and change as an organization,” Shteynberg said. “We hope that the exhibition will also make our visitors think about these issues.”
The communications coordinator, Zack Plaster, spoke in a press release about some of the women of color whose art they have acquired. He talked about how this exhibit “acknowledges the responsibility of museums … to expand their collections” of these artists.
“The exhibition highlights recent acquisitions and promised gifts of art by African American and Native American artists, including printmaker Althea Murphy-Price and Cherokee carver Amanda Crowe, as the McClung Museum seeks to incorporate new and needed voices into the museum,” Plaster said.
The curator of academic programs, Katy Malone, spoke about what they want to show the public through this exhibit.
“The exhibition highlights the underrepresentation of women in the art world—and particularly women of color,” Malone said.
“The curator walks viewers through the ways in which women have gone against societal restrictions to create their own support structures and communities. Women artists did so to pursue art-making on their own terms, despite those institutionalized patriarchal barriers. Museums and other institutions have not been accessible for women artists and shows like ‘Women’s Work’ can start to rectify that … by calling it out.”
Malone added that even though “McClung houses a large breadth of innovative and masterful art made by women,” they “hope that viewers are left wanting more shows that diversify what they see” in museums.
Shteynberg talked about how museums undergo “a tremendous amount of research” when they create exhibits. They research “the typical scholarly databases” along with “other museums and their own archives” to acquire information.
“Out of this detailed research, sometimes there are exciting finds,” Shteynberg said. “For example, we were able to find an early 1900s letter from Lydia Field Emmet, one of the artists on view in the exhibition, in which she told the donor of the painting that it was her first ever sale of a work of art on exhibit.”
The exhibit became “a last minute addition” for the museum, according to Shteynberg. She stated that “the museum has learned to be flexible” in what they provide due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, their plans not coming to fruition “became the perfect opportunity to highlight this incredible and strategic work being done by (their) students.”
The museum worked to make its space accessible for visitors during the pandemic. Jefferson Chapman executive director, Claudio Gómez, spoke about allowing people back into the Museum.
“I am proud of the work done by my team during these months and I am sure that the steps we are implementing for a limited reopening … will allow us to provide some of the on-site experiences that are deeply missed by many people,” Gómez said.
He stated that they want to “continue with our partial reopening strategy” in order to give visitors “a respite from the new routines” caused by COVID-19.
“Women’s Work” will run until July 24. The McClung Museum operates on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors pay nothing to gain admission.