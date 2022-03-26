The McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture hosted a unique movie screening for its “Night at The Museum” event on Friday, March 25. While the main event of the evening was a screening of the 2006 film by the same name, the McClung Student Advisory Board had lots more planned for the attendees.
Students began piling in around 6 p.m. as members of the board greeted them, explaining the events for the evening. People explored the museum as they waited for the main events to start. Activities included the screening, a scavenger hunt and a Kahoot quiz with the chance to win prizes.
Many students from the McClung Student Advisory Board were in attendance, greeting attendees and answering any questions they may have had. Among the board members present was Sean Burke, the president of the advisory board. Burke is a junior at the university in the College of Arts and Sciences and is very passionate about making sure the museum is a resource for UT students.
“It’s really important for us, especially as the Student Advisory Board, to get students involved at the museum and engaging with the collections,” Burke said. “I’m hoping they realize the museum is a resource and a cool place to be for students. We always want students to come by and visit us and this is an amazing opportunity for us to just get on students’ radars.”
Burke also mentioned the different events being held for the evening. In addition to the screening, there was an interactive scavenger hunt that would take students through the museum, as well as “Night at the Museum” prints for students to remember the event.
“We are going to have a scavenger hunt throughout the museum, we’ll be asking riddles and people will be trying to identify objects in the collection that the riddle is describing,” Burke said. “We’ll also be handing out ‘Night at the Museum’ prints that we’ve made. People will kind of come by and grab their prints as they leave, it’s a little memento to take home with them and remember the museum.”
Among the students in attendance was Lauren Parkison. Parkison is a junior public relations major at the university. She and her friends were especially excited for the screening but were intrigued by the other activities planned for the evening.
“I saw a poster for it in my residence hall,” Parkison said. “I didn’t know there was going to be other stuff besides the movie. That was my main goal was coming to see the movie, but when we got here they told us about how there’s going to be a scavenger hunt and we saw this other stuff, we thought it would be fun to stick around for that.”
The McClung Museum in Circle Park and is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They host many events throughout the semester that can be found on their website. The McClung Museum is a great UT resource for students, as well as an interesting place to explore and gain new information for those interested.