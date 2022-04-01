Black Atticus, a local hip-hop artist and spoken word performer, delivered a performance at the Lindsay Young Auditorium in the John C. Hodges Library on Thursday evening. His performance was one of four events that has been held for the Boundless series, a program created by the UT Libraries.
The night began with an introduction held by Chris Durman, a music librarian for UT.
“For this program, we invited musicians and other artists to explore the collections in our archives and translate their insights into the language of their own craft. In the fall of 2021, we invited Joseph Woods, a.k.a Black Atticus, to be the next artist to explore our special collections and archives,” Durman said.
“Boundless: Artists in the Archives,” is a series that was created to raise public awareness of the cultural and research value of the Betsy B. Creekmore Special Collections and University Archives.
These collections and archives consist of donated letters, diaries, photographs, scrapbooks and personal items that are preserved to make the past come back to life. These materials have been the primary sources for researchers from across several disciplines, including Black Atticus.
Woods specifically focused on the photographs within the Tennessee Cities collection, the Dr. C. S. Boyd photograph collection and collections within the Beck Cultural Exchange Center. He looked into the images of 135 Tennessee cities, many photographs of Dr. Charles S. Boyd and his dental office and 200 years worth of local black history and culture.
Black Atticus has been performing for over a decade and he has held performances at many music festivals. His style of music has been influenced by his southern heritage and he is known for being, as Durman put it, “one of the most heartfelt voices of the southern hip hop movement.”
Additionally, he is a founding member of the hip-hop collective, Good Guy. This collective is a group of like-minded artists who joined together to offer program services and workshops to promote a close-knit performing arts community.
During Thursday’s event, Black Atticus had his first public performance of a song that was inspired by materials in UT’s collections and archives. Along with this, he performed his other works that have been inspired by the hard facts of life.
When asked about his process of creating music and artistic ability, Woods provided insight on his thoughts of being an artist.
“Some artists are recognized for their entertainment value, ability to make tasty food, or whatever. But there's an art to being an assistant, being a good friend, being a good mom, showing up on time, sticking to what you said you were going to do, there's an art to all kinds of things,” Woods said. “We just only recognize those that are entertaining and that's a shame. We all are artists in some form or fashion.”
