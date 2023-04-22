On Friday, Rocky Top welcomed four-time Grammy award winning pop sensation Lizzo to Thompson Boling Arena. Students were excited to see Lizzo on their very own campus as she is the biggest name to headline Volapalooza, hosted by the Campus Events Board, in its over 20 year history. She brought the party to UT as a stop on her “The Special 2our” alongside pop singer Latto.
Lizzo opened with a dramatic entrance to her hit “The Sign” with fitting first lyrics “Did you miss me?” Her glittery green bodysuit set the tone for the rest of the eccentric night.
Lizzo’s “The Special 2our” is centered around positivity and self love. She told the audience to say to themselves “I love you, you’re beautiful and you can do anything.” This led into the title song from her album, “Special.”
As an artist accustomed to taking political stances, Lizzo confided with the crowd that some people online told her she should not perform in Tennessee following the expulsion of two lawmakers – Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson – from the state legislature and a new law targeting public drag performances.
However, she said she felt that the state needed a performance more now than ever.
“I want all of Tennessee to feel this love,” Lizzo said.
She serenaded a girl in the crowd for her birthday, as well as called out people in the very back of the stadium. She also made a point to stand up for women’s rights by saying “My body, my choice” followed by a dramatic display of flowers and butterflies projected on her nude bodysuit to show the power and beauty of a woman’s body.
Hits like “Soulmate” and “Phone” had the whole arena on their feet. Several UT faculty members even made an appearance, including Will Jennings, distinguished lecturer of political science.
“Lizzo brought tons of energy to Volapalooza. She carefully crafted the concert to be a support group for those feeling beaten down by misogyny, a political rally for reproductive rights, and a coaching clinic by Lizzo on her tireless mission to have everyone love themselves,” Jennings said.
UT freshman Sophie Roark said that the concert was “empowering and supportive for all the girls in the room.”
The 2023 Record of the Year Grammy recipient knew her audience and gave an exciting shout out to Petro’s Chili which she claimed to have tried while in Knoxville. She then addressed her song “I love you so” to Knoxville, making sure they felt the love.
Lizzo brought a diverse set of special guests throughout her performance. The first was a video appearance from Cardi B where she virtually sang her solo in Lizzo’s song “Rumors.”
Following that, she welcomed a group of drag queens all dressed in the colors of the rainbow to parade down the stage as a part of her message of inclusivity. Third, and what may be the most surprising of them all, she brought Elmo to the stage. As to not upset Elmo, the rest of her next song was censored to be PG-13.
The singer-songwriter also showcased her shapewear line proving that she really does it all. A video of models of all different sizes sporting her line emphasized the size inclusivity of her brand.
She stated that she “decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again.” The newly named fashion entrepreneur also wore her own product while she sang two intimate songs, including “Jerome.”
And of course, it wouldn’t be a Lizzo concert without her iconic flute solos. Her flute, named “Sasha Flute,” graced the arena with its presence several times. Its entrance was almost as dramatic as Lizzo’s when it rose from the stage on a sparkly silver stand. Sasha Flute even has an Instagram account with over 14 times the amount of followers as people in the arena on Friday.
Before she ended the night, she addressed the recent Nashville shooting and said that she wanted to create a safe space for people to feel comfortable enough to have a release. She encouraged the audience to continue to stand up for themselves, their rights and to hold others accountable.
During her final song “It’s About Damn Time,” a giant disco ball descended from the ceiling and lit the already vibrant room up even more. The arena echoed with the sound of every person in the room shouting every word back at her.
“And in case nobody told you today, you’re special,” Lizzo said.
