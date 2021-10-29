All month long, students here at UT have gotten in the spooky spirit in preparation for Halloween, whether it be through pumpkin patches, haunted campuses, costume contests or corn mazes. The festivities continued this Thursday with the showing of the iconic 2009 fall-favorite “Jennifer’s Body'”in the Lindsay Young Auditorium at Hodges Library.
This showing was a part of the library’s month-long Women in Horror series. Beginning on Oct. 7, this event has featured a series of guest speakers, special book collections and other female-led films as a way of bringing light to the underrepresented work by women in the film industry and, more specifically, in horror. In addition to “Jennifer’s Body,” Women in Horror month has also showcased “Relic,” “The Tigers are Not Afraid” and “The Stylist.”
Starring Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried, “Jennifer’s Body” tells the story of the popular cheerleader Jennifer Check and her quest to violently attack her male peers after becoming demonically possessed. While the movie was released in 2009, it has continued to gain favoritism for its gore and satirical depiction of the gender stereotypes often displayed in other horror films.
The movie’s renewed popularity held true as numerous students flooded the auditorium for the viewing, some of who came fully decked out in various halloween costumes, including witches, elves and more.
Natali MaGill, a statistics major, came to the event dressed in costume with a few of her friends.
“I actually noticed this event from a giant poster hanging outside of Starbucks. I had never seen the movie but had heard good things about it,” MaGill said. “Plus, we thought it would be a fun thing to do as friends, especially since we all really love Halloween.”
As the movie began, it immediately commanded attention from the viewers who silently sat in suspense of what would happen next. However, there were still some especially gory or dark-humor moments in the film that aroused audible disgust or laughter from the audience.
MaGill’s roommate Abigail Pielak, a music and culture major, had seen “Jennifer’s Body”prior to the event. She decided to tag along to the movie showing anyways.
“Even though I knew what was going to happen, I liked seeing my friends experience the movie for the first time,” Pielak said. “I also hadn’t been to the movies in a long time because of COVID restrictions, so I was really excited to have that movie theater experience again and being able to come together with other people.”
In addition to the movie, the event also showcased pieces of artwork dedicated to horror and women’s contribution to the genre. Including poetry, creative writing, sculptures and paintings, numerous artists displayed their work, such as Iris Lamour, Shelly O’Barr and many others.
Whether students came for the adrenaline rush, to spend time with their friends, or simply because of their love of Megan Fox, the movie showing left all attendees with immense spooky spirit and excitement heading into the Halloween weekend.