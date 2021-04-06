The Office of Multicultural Student Life hosted legend Jenifer Lewis on Monday night as a collaboration with the Black Cultural Programming Committee.
Lewis has been featured in over 300 works and is a comedian, activist and a published author with her book “The Mother of Black Hollywood: A Memoir.” She is best known as Mama Odie in Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog” (2009), Tina Turner’s mother in “What’s Love Got to Do With It” (1993) and as Motormouth Maybelle in the 2002 Broadway production of “Hairspray.”
Lewis spent the night reflecting on her childhood and her career, as well as highlighting the importance of self-care.
Lewis, who has bipolar disorder, talked about how it was challenging to have a mental illness while trying to work. At that time, there wasn’t as much advocacy or awareness for it. She said that there is more acceptance of mental illness now than there was when she was younger. As she put it, even “churches have stopped treating mental illness as a sin.”
When it came to her childhood, Lewis spoke about how her experience with her mother was different than her siblings. She often felt unloved and neglected.
“I wanted to become rich and famous so that my mother would love me,” Lewis said when speaking about her mother.
She wrote about her childhood in her memoir and said that she was worried about what her siblings would think, but they were all understanding as they all had a different experience with their mother.
Lewis also spoke about the importance of reacting and acting to the things happening in our world today with ongoing racism, homophobia and transphobia. She said that you will follow your normal routine in a day, but anything can happen.
“Something might interrupt that (routine). What happened to the little girl who was just on her way to the store but she had to stop and film George Floyd? Got her day interrupted. Life is going to come out of nowhere. Be ready. How are you going to react?” Lewis said.
She went on to say that you can’t take care of others unless you take care of yourself, and that applies to anything.
When it comes to self-care, Lewis said that it is one of the things in life that matters most. This leads into loving yourself. An exercise that Lewis recommends is looking at yourself in the mirror in the morning and at night and saying “I love myself.” You keep saying it until you believe it, and if you cry, let the tears flow; it will make you feel better.
She also said that loving yourself will allow one to recognize love when it comes.
Alan Toney, a junior in communications, helped with questions on the behalf of All Campus Theater and asked Lewis about her theater experience, as that is where she got her start.
Lewis said that out of everything that she has done, live performances are her favorite, be it theatre or comedy. To her, there’s nothing like seeing an audience and being able to feel their emotions.
She also spoke about standing ovations that she has received and she said that she gets them not because of the show or what she says, but because she gives it her all. Lewis also prefers working on her own on a show, as she isn’t much of an ensemble person.
Dariana Marte, a junior in supply chain management, spoke about how prominent Lewis has been in her life as well as many of the lives of those who attended.
“I just have to say that you have truly been a staple in all of our lives for so many years. You have so many appearances in different films and television shows … so many amazing things, and you are a person who has truly transcended,” Marte said.
The Office for Multicultural Student Life will be having their SurviVOL event on April 23 at 2 p.m. in the HSS Plaza. It is an event aimed to help students relax and destress before finals start.