On Tuesday night, a panel of financial experts spoke to students about the importance of financial literacy and how it can increase independents for both artists and students.
McClung Museum and First Horizons Bank joined together for this event, which was held in conjunction with “Women’s Work,” an exhibition of women artists currently on display at the museum.
Katy Malone, the McClung Museum’s Curator of Academic Programs, moderated the event, and spoke about the event’s connection to the current exhibition.
“This program was devised to complement our exhibition ‘Women’s Work’ … despite a historical lack of support from society … such financial independence is still critical today when somebody is trying to reach their goals,” Malone said.
The panelists included Amy Moffitt, First Horizon’s Director of Financial Wellness Program, Robin Harp, the bank’s Relationship Banker and Kristie Blevins, the Financial Wellbeing Coach for Operation Hope.
“Financial literacy equips us with the knowledge and skills we need to manage money effectively,” Blevins said.
After brief introductions by the panelists, Malone introduced questions to the panelists that have been submitted by students prior to the event.
The first question was about the best ways to avoid fees in taking out money for different accounts, especially overdraft fees.
Harp answered the question and explained that minimum balance is what the bank is going to require you to pay. If you don’t pay what you have charged, you will then have to pay interest.
“It’s simple: don’t spend more money than you have,” Harp said.
Morgan Matthews, a student ambassador for the College of Arts and Sciences, asked the panelists about creating realistic budgets as college students that students are able to stick to.
Blevins answered the question and spoke about the importance of tracking expenses and creating a budget accordingly, which can be either weekly or monthly.
“Keep in mind, a budget consists of your income and expenses. … In order to do this, start by tracking expenses, starting with flexible expenses like food, clothing, entertainment,” Blevins said.
Blevins suggested a 10-10-30-50 budget, where 10% goes towards savings, 10% goes towards giving, 30% goes towards incidentals and 50% goes to bills.
Maiya Workman, another college ambassador for the College of Arts and Sciences, asked about starting good saving habits, and Blevins answered this question.
“It’s very important that you start with an emergency savings first, because life happens,” Blevins said.
Automated savings, where savings are taken out of paychecks automatically without any additional action needed by the account holder.
Sarah Lochridge, a senior on the McClung student advisory board, asked the next questions to the panelists. She asked about the impacts of credit, and how to check credit scores.
Credit score is determined by five different aspects, including amounts owed, new credit, length of credit history, credit mix and payment history. The biggest impact of these is payment history. Moffitt and Harp spoke about the importance of credit and using it for good.
“They want to know if you’re paying your credit on time,” Moffitt said.
“Credit is a tool that you need to learn to use wisely … so just be careful,” Harp said.
Harp spoke about investing, and encouraged students to start investing now — to retirement funds, for example — and that even as college students, there are still ways to invest. The panelists also discussed the concept of building wealth, which starts from home ownership.
As the event wrapped up, Blevins spoke about savings and credit, as well as looking for the why of individual financial goals, and staying true to those goals.
“It’s all about your mindset. … You just want to know how to use these things to benefit yourself,” Blevins said.