After being postponed, the International Dance Competition will now take place on May 4 at 7 p.m. in the Student Union Auditorium.
The event is hosted by the International House at the UT. It was originally scheduled for April 8, but had to be postponed due to the Elton John concert that occurred on that day. The competition is free for everyone to attend regardless of if they’re a student or not. It will last from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and the first 200 attendees will receive a shirt designed around the event.
The competition will feature two professional groups who will perform non-competitively, as well as several student groups who will compete against each other. Joanna Mitsos, a graduate assistant at the International House, talked about the event and the performers.
“It will be comprised of both professional and student groups,” Mitsos said. “The professional groups will not be competing. They’re going to be showcasing Thailand and Africa, so that will be nice to see a professional group perform. And then the student groups will be competing for first, second and third place.”
“Most of our groups are from India, and they’re all showcasing different aspects of India which I think is really neat. We also have an Eastern European group, and a Korean soloist. So, it’s really an opportunity for people to come and learn about different cultures through dance and enjoy a dance performance.”
Mitsos talked about the importance of showcasing these student groups and what it might mean for them along with drawing more attention to that group of international students.
“I feel like it’s a really good opportunity to have a sense of pride about their culture and being able to win,” Mitsos said. “Winners are more well known, like their name is going to be out there a little bit more. So they’ll have that opportunity to really get their name out there.”
Because of the Elton John concert, the I-House had to reschedule the competition from April 8 to May 4. Mitsos talked about trying to plan for this change, securing a venue and making sure that the groups could still perform.
“That definitely was a challenge,” Mitsos said. “Just logistically trying to figure out if the groups would still be available to perform, if the professional groups would still be available, if there would even be space available. I know we were looking at the Cox Auditorium for a little bit, and then the Student Union came back and gave us this date that they said would work.”
“Luckily, I believe everyone was able to either take off work or make arrangements so that they could come to perform.”
Mitsos hopes that the event will go well and that enough people will attend and express interest in it so that they can continue to host an International Dance competition next year.
“I hope this one goes well,” Mitsos said. “And I think it will, because there’s been a lot of interest in this. I’m not sure about next year. I guess it will depend on how popular it is this year if we decide to keep this event or not.”
Another graduate assistant at the International House Zoya Kamil talked about the competition. She hopes that it will go well, especially after having to postpone it.
“We hope for the best and we tried to advertise it as much as we could,” Kamil said. “We want it to be successful not only for the International House, but also to celebrate different cultures within the University of Tennessee.”
Kamil hopes that everyone will come out and see the competition to showcase the diversity at UT and bring more international students to the university.
“I want to invite everybody who reads this to come and celebrate diversity and culture, and encourage our international students,” Kamil said.
Mitsos expressed a similar encouragement for people to attend the competition, along with visiting the International House for anything a student might need or for international students to express themselves on campus.
“I think everyone should come to the International Dance Competition and get some free t-shirts,” Mitsos said. “I definitely worked hard to make those, so I’d love to see people wearing them around campus.”
“And I just want people to feel like they can come to the International House even if they aren’t an international student. It’s just a great place for everyone and it has a great atmosphere. I mean, I love it.”