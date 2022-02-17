The Dream Deferred exhibition on the second floor of the Art and Architecture building is an exhibition of prints that fight against racism in America. The exhibition, according to the Dream Deferred project, is meant to use printmaking as a way of artistic protest. It will be housed at UT until March 30.
The basis of the idea for the exhibition is the Langston Hughes poem “Harlem” which asks, “What happens to a dream deferred?” After the murder of George Floyd and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement, artists felt that it was necessary to remember Hughes and ask, “What happens to a dream deferred?”
The exhibit contains art from 31 artists from across the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico, including UT art professor Althea Murphy-Price. The Dream Deferred will show at a total of nine universities. After UT, it will show at Chicago State University, Elmhurst University and the Stephen Smith Art Gallery in Fairfield Alabama.
The exhibitions use printmaking for its strength as a physical medium. It forces audiences to take action to come see the pieces. Rick Griffith, a graphic designer and letter printer whose piece “I dream for you” had trouble formatting for the online viewable feature of the exhibit, said he makes his work so that it must be contended with up close and in-person.
“My work is not good digitally, it is an analog experience almost all of the time,” Griffith said. “I make work that is difficult, intentionally.”
Freshman architecture student Micah Kincaid passed the exhibit on the way to class and said the prints helped him examine race in America in a new way.
“It really gives me a good perspective into life as a person of color,” Kincaid said. “It’s a good reminder to walk by everyday.”
Runner, artist and co-curator of Gallery Programs at Chicago State University Juarez Hawkins’ linocut “Running While Black” depicts a gun pointed at a Black female runner. The reality that people of color could be killed while doing an activity that Hawkins does on a regular basis, running, appalled her.
“With the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery it really threw me for a loop,” Hawkins said. “The idea that your life could arbitrarily just be snuffed out just because someone feels like hunting or for sport.”
Hawkins came up with her idea for her linocut while running. She said this protest is “the same thing Ida B. Wells was talking about almost a century earlier.”
Murphy-Price’s lithograph piece entitled “Black and Blue” shows a black and blue noose hanging against a haunting white background. It is paired with a powerful artist’s statement.
“History teaches us about ourselves and our relationship to the world. Our nostalgia has now brought us back to memories of sundown towns and reminds us that the past is still present. Black continues to mean black, blue means fear, injury, death,” the statement said.
The prints on display are deeply connected to the history of racial violence in America. According to the Equal Justice Initiative, 236 reported lynchings happened in Tennessee, and 3 of them were in Knox County. Other works of art in the exhibit focused on racism towards immigrant communities, especially immigrants from Latin America.
Creating a lithograph piece is a physical process. The design has to be etched onto a stone, treated with a series of chemicals and then pressed onto a sheet of paper. To add color, the lithograph has to be run through a press repeatedly.
With any printmaking medium the artist has to use labor to create their art, just as a protester gains muscle as they march.