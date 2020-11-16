This week is International Education Week (IEW), the product of a joint initiative between the U. S. Department of Education and the U. S. Department of State.
The goal of this week is to promote programs that “prepare Americans for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn and exchange experiences.”
At UT specifically, IEW aims to educate the campus community on the importance of engagement with international and intercultural experiences, increase awareness of international communities and their impact, highlight international education opportunities and support the diversity and inclusion priority outlined in Vol Vision 2020.
UT will host a week of events beginning Nov. 16 for International Education Week.
Monday, Nov. 16
IEW will begin with International Career Day. An International Entrepreneur Session will be co-hosted by the Haslam COB International Business Club and it will feature a panel of three leaders in global business.
This will be a virtual event hosted at 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Monday will also feature International Industry Session. This virtual event will be co-hosted with the Department of Modern Foreign Languages and Literatures. It will feature a panel of professionals in the global industry to discuss corporate cultures, international career opportunities, and skills in the global business realm.
It will be held between 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. virtually.
There are multiple sessions for the Career Beyond Industry event such as JET Program – Teaching in Japan from 2:00 to 2:30, Diplomatic Career from 2:30 to 3:00, Peace Crops from 3:00 to 3:30 and Fulbright from 3:30 to 4:00.
You can register for the Career Beyond Industry sessions via the I-House website.
Monday will also house a lecture entitled “Closed Doors or Open for Talks? The Role of Civil Society in Peacemaking.” This will be hosted by Dr. Desiree Nilsson who will present her work on exploring civil society actors and their role during different peace processes.
This will be held via Zoom from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m.
Further, Meiqin Wang will host a lecture on “Art in Action: Socially Engaged Art from Contemporary China.”
Professor Wang will discuss the potential of socially engaged art as a critical and creative response to China’s top-down, pro-urban and profit -driven social landscape.
Registration is required for this event and it will take place from 4:30 to 4:45 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
IEW on Wednesday will be just as busy as Monday.
The Haslam Abroad Photo Contest will be ongoing from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at HBB 220. This is an exhibit to celebrate study abroad students. The top six finalists will have their work on display on Wednesday.
It will be located in the Haslam Business Building at 1000 Volunteer Blvd.
The Native American Student Association will host a panel for “History, Reality and Misconceptions of Thanksgiving.” It will discuss the ideas of Thanksgiving and the impacts and perception within the Indigenous community.
This event will be held virtually from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.
Sandra Uwiringiyimana will tell her story through her memoir “How Dare the Sun Rise.” This book follows the story of Uwiringiyimana, who is from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where she survived a massacre, immigrated to the United States and overcame her trauma through art and activism.
This event will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. via Zoom.
Thursday, Nov. 19
The only event held on Thursday is a game show hosted by the Native American Student Association and the Latin American Student Organization. Knowledge will be tested on the origins of Native Tribes in North and South America.
It will be held via Zoom at 7:00 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20
Two events will be held on Friday for IEW.
The first will be two sessions of a Chinese Martial Arts Demonstration. Each will be held via Zoom and will be held from 10:30 to 11:20 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. to 12:35 p.m.
The second event will be an informational session on Study Abroad in Japan from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.
During the entire week, there will be a 5k/1mile race held. This is a celebration with the Knoxville Asian Festival. The race will take place virtually as a run/walk and is open to all students, faculty and staff at UT for free.
You may register for this event via the Center for Global Engagement’s website.
This week UT will take the time to celebrate International Education Week and all that international education brings to the world and the UT campus.