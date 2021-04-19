We are now in the last full week of classes, and to celebrate, UT is hosting I Heart UT Week to help students finish their classes strong while providing fun breaks.
These are the events UT students can look forward to this week during I Heart UT Week, along with some other cool things to check out.
Philanthro-PARTY
This is an event to celebrate UT student donors. Student donors can attend this event where there will be trivia, free food and giveaways.
Registration is required for this event, and all student donors will get more information about it in their emails.
This event is on Tuesday, April 20 from 12-1 p.m. at Saloon 16 on Cumberland Avenue.
Thanks for Tanks
It’s important to recognize the people who support you in your journey at UT. There are a lot of alumni and donors that allow UT students to enjoy their experiences at UT.
Take the time on Wednesday, April 21 between 12 and 3 p.m. to write thank-you notes to these people that made your experiences possible. Writing four of these thank-you notes will allow students to receive a free I Heart UT tank top.
To participate in this event, UT students must register for a time slot, and then come to the Student Union Pilot Flying J Ballroom C at their designated time.
Senior Social: Drive Thru Edition
The Class of 2021 are welcome to walk or drive through Circle Park and collect treats as well as UT Alumni swag, including free t-shirts.
This senior-centered event will be held in Circle Park on Thursday, April 22 from 1-4 p.m.
So, You Want To Be A Leader? Questions to Ask Yourself When Stepping Up
UT encourages leadership among its students. This virtual event will feature a presentation that will help UT students to learn more strategies and techniques to harness their personal and professional interests in becoming a better leader.
The presenter for this event will be Ashley Browning, SACS Accreditation Compliance Assistance Coordinator and will be held on Wednesday, April 21 at 6 p.m.
Last-ish Day Lunch
No last Friday of classes would be complete without a little free food. The Alumni Office will be giving out food to students with masks and their student IDs on Pedestrian Walkway by the Whirlwind of Opportunity on Friday, April 23 between 12-2 p.m.
Along with I Heart UT Week events, there are also some other awesome events being held this week.
“I didn’t want to but I did it anyway”: The power of gendered roles and sexual scripts
This online event looks at the importance of consent, what it is and how it is achieved, as well as why people do and don’t consent to a variety of situations and activities.
Megan Haselschwerdt will lead the interactive event, and will focus on gender roles, sexual scripts and intersectionality theory as it connects and concerns the topic of consent.
This hour-long virtual event will be held Tuesday, April 20 at 6 p.m.
Tenth Annual Lavender Graduation
The Lavender Graduation is open to all LGBTQ+ and ally 2021 graduates and is meant to celebrate their achievements and accomplishments at UT.
Those who participate in the Lavender Graduation ceremony will receive a lavender stole and Lavender Graduation certificate.
This year, the Lavender Graduation will be a virtual event on Wednesday, April 21 at 6 p.m.
Afternoon River Trip
If you are looking for a chance to get outside and on the water, this might be a good event for you. The TREC is hosting an afternoon kayak and paddle board trip on the Tennessee River.
This river adventure will be on Thursday, April 22 from 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Come and Meet Community Partners Series (CAMPS)
Although the semester at UT is coming to an end, there is still plenty of time to appreciate the city of Knoxville. On the third Thursday of each month, an hour-long Zoom event is held to feature some of the work the Knoxville Community Partners are doing.
This month, the event will start at 4:30 p.m. and will focus on social issues in the Knoxville area.
Adulting 101: Rocky Top Tune-Up Car Basics
It is important that students don’t forget that there is more to the world than just classes. The Center for Student Engagement is hosting this event to help students learn more about vehicles, their maintenance and the basics of what to do in a car emergency.
This event will be held on Thursday, April 22 from 5-6 p.m. in the Student Union Plaza.
Multicultural Graduation and Recognition Ceremony
The graduating class of 2021 is diverse, and to recognize this, there will be a Multicultural Graduation and Recognition Ceremony on Thursday, April 22 from 6-8 p.m. in the Student Union Auditorium.
SurviVOL
The Office of Multicultural Student Life and the Black Cultural Programming Committee are hosting their annual SurviVOL event.
This event features Silent Zumba, entertainment and DIY crafts.
It will be held on Friday April 23 from 2-6 p.m. in the HSS Plaza.
Beach Party in the Gardens (A Silent Disco Experience)
One way to celebrate the last Friday of class is to dance it out. This event will feature a Silent Disco where you can bust out your best moves, as well as the opportunity to get your own Airbrush t-shirt.
Food, mocktails and beach towels will also be provided at this beach themed event in the UT Gardens on Friday, April 23 from 4-6 p.m.
The Local
The Campus Events Board is hosting this live music event in the HSS plaza featuring local musical artists Mak and Clementoon.
The first 150 students who attend this event on Friday, April 23 at 6 p.m. will receive free giveaways.