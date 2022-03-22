University Housing presented a “Spring Sampler” for students to attend Tuesday evening in the Presidential Court. The organization had set up tables that were filled with traditional signs of spring arriving on campus.
Although Knoxville and all of East Tennessee has always had very intense and changing weather, Tuesday was the perfect day to hold the sampler event.
First, students created their own take-home garden and flower bouquet to display within their dorms or apartments. Next, they could grab a quick snack to go along with their choices of tea samplings that were available. Then, they designed their very own pet rock and went to the photo booth to get their picture taken.
Jennifer Ross, a sophomore working the event, provided information on the Spring Sampler.
“Basically, we are doing this to welcome people back from spring break and to have fun celebrating some spring festivities,” Ross said.
University Housing hosts events like the Spring Sampler often and works to create residential communities that are positive and student-centered through these events and programs that they facilitate.
Coming back to campus and readjusting is never easy after a week of relaxation. Students enjoyed this chance to breathe and celebrate the warmer side of spring weather.
Ally Collier, a freshman who attended the Spring Sampler, spoke of her excitement about the event.
“When I saw that they were offering cute little plants and the chance to design a pet rock, I instantly made sure to attend the event. I love spring and this is such a cute way to celebrate it,” Collier said.
As the spring season and semester continues, so do the events offered by the university. These events are promoted through the university event calendar to boost student engagement.
Getting involved on campus and within these events can be a catalyst for many students. UT offers over 500 different student organizations that hold a diverse array of events for students to attend.
Many social events offered by student organizations and the departments within the university are centered around student life and traditions and are meant to generate opportunities for students to build connections and create community through involvement. Events like the Spring Sampler are meant to help students fully emerge as Volunteers during their college experience.
There has been a growing number of events that have been held to celebrate the spring semester that include flower bouquets, which tend to increase participation from students.
For example, Campus Events Board recently held a flower bouquet event and Real World Rocky Top is holding a build your own bouquet event this Thursday with Flourish Flowers to guide students through creating a mason jar floral arrangement.
To view and register for the events being held on campus this spring by university housing and other organizations, visit the campus events calendar.