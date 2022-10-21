Volunteer Boulevard was blocked off from Fraternity Park down to the Student Union on Friday afternoon for the annual Homecoming Parade. Barriers were in place, and people from all different walks of life crowded them to get a glimpse of the numerous floats and performers that walked the streets. The parade is part of a tradition that has lasted for decades.
This year, the Homecoming Parade rolled through the streets on Oct. 21 in honor of the Homecoming theme “Salute to Smokey.” The theme is meant to honor UT’s current mascot Smokey X – the bluetick coonhound who will be retiring this season – and to welcome the newest pup, Smokey XI.
Students, staff and families alike were encouraged to attend the parade, and many arrived hours before it began.
Season ticket holders Susan and Will Shirley traveled all the way from Texas to watch Tennessee football games and take part in homecoming.
“We just love Tennessee football. We come up every fall and rent cabins,” Susan Shirley said. “We stopped at the fraternity houses this morning, so we got here early to make sure we got a spot.”
The parade opened with the Pride of the Southland Band, which was followed by the Tennessee Spirit Team, Chancellor Donde Plowman and other top administrators, as well as the parade’s grand marshals, a title given to one or two distinguished alumni each year who lead the parade. This year, the grand marshals were musicians Drew and Ellie Holcomb.
A large part of the parade was dedicated to floats created by various Greek Life organizations on campus. The designs were made from “pomps,” or folded tissue paper, and each Greek organization spent hours making the pomps and then designing the float for parade-watchers to enjoy.
Many Greek organizations showed up early to the parade to ensure members got a front-row seat at the barriers. Each float was the result of a collaboration between a sorority and a fraternity.
Alpha Omicron Pi member Helen McCall said that she and her sorority sisters spent many hours on their float in collaboration with the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity.
“A lot of us have worked really late on the float these past couple of nights, so we all want to see it come to fruition,” McCall said. “Seeing (Alpha Gamma Rho’s) creative mindset too has been cool because I see a lot of ways that AOPi works creatively, but working with someone else, you get to see their creative process as well.”
The floats are judged as they pass by and stop at the judges’ table during the parade. They are judged on four categories: school spirit, connection to the theme, design and creativity. Each judge is given a criteria sheet before the parade.
Carrie Hensley, assistant director of New Student Orientation, has been a homecoming judge for the past two years, and she has enjoyed every moment of it.
“I love getting to see all of the action,” Hensley said. “It’s great being a participant, but actually getting to be a judge and help with the tradition is better. A lot of organizations take it very seriously, so to be able to help judge fairly is really important.”
Following the parade, there was a post-parade party in the Student Union Plaza featuring a bouncy house, chicken wings and a free evening concert from the Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, hosted by Campus Events Board.
