On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the Africana Studies program hosted the second part of a four part roundtable series on the carceral state in Appalachia, with a focus on the historical roots of mass incarceration in the region that UT calls home.
The roundtable discussion was animated in large part by the fact that the 13th Amendment, enacted at the end of the Civil War, abolished slavery except as punishment for a crime.
This exception renders slavery still legal under the U.S. Constitution as a condition for convicted criminals and is the legal bedrock for the racialized American system of mass incarceration. Wednesday’s event sought to trace the development of this system in Appalachia, a region that is often sidelined in this chapter of history.
Much of the history shared at the roundtable discussion dealt with the post-War Reconstruction era, in which the South rapidly industrialized and Southern states took advantage of Black prison labor in a system many historians have called “slavery by another name.”
In his introduction for the event, Robert Bland, assistant professor of history and Africana Studies at UT, provided additional background for the “Jim Crow modernism” that characterized the post-Civil War South.
“A growing number of scholars have been informed by the recent carceral turn in U.S. history and are shedding new light on how the roots of Southern modernity are inextricably linked to the post-Reconstruction world of mass incarceration, from the Black Codes to the convict leasing to the Progressive Era state penitentiaries and urban police forces to the reformatories for wayward youth,” Bland said.
In some fashion, each of the three guest historians addressed different facets of the history that Bland outlined.
Lindsey Elizabeth Jones, historian of Black education and girlhood and postdoctoral fellow in education at Brown University, is currently studying the history of the Virginia Industrial School for Colored Girls, which operated as one of many segregated reform schools for Black girls and boys throughout the South.
Jones says that Black girls and women were especially vulnerable under the system of the so-called Black Codes, a set of laws enacted following the Civil War that criminalized homelessness, joblessness and a wealth of minor misdemeanors and forced Black people into new forms of involuntary labor.
“During this period, historians working on the Deep South in particular have demonstrated that Black women were included and even targeted in the kind of carceral dragnet created by the Black Codes,” Brown said. “State governments deprived of slave labor found all kinds of ways to incarcerate African Americans and to profit off of their labor via convict leasing or via chain gangs that literally built the infrastructure of the South.”
The segregated reform schools that cropped up around the South were meant to bring young Black “delinquents” under what Jones called the “expanded state authority over wayward youth.” Though it was founded by Black women with intentions to rehabilitate and educate girls, Jones says the Virginia Industrial School for Colored Girls quickly fell victim to a state system that worked against Black youth.
“These attempted reforms were always already constrained by a state that saw these Black girls as workers out of place, who always already saw these Black girls’ labor as unworthy of the types of protection that the women of this institution wanted to give,” Brown said.
“It winds up being this very fraught project where what was intended to be a site of rehabilitation succumbed to this broader unwillingness to view Black children as worthy of the kinds of expenditures that are required if we’re really going to do the rehabilitative ideal.”
Jessica Wilkerson, associate professor of history at West Virginia University, also shared about an issue that had a particularly pernicious effect on Black women, namely the relationship between the welfare state and the prison system in West Virginia during the second half of the 20th century.
Wilkerson detailed the history of welfare programs in the state following the devastating loss of manufacturing and coal jobs in the 50s and 60s, which had an outsized impact on the state’s Black workers.
Edwin F. Flowers, who is still living, served as the Commissioner of the West Virginia Department of Welfare from 1969 to 1975, and began spreading the notion that the problem facing West Virginians wasn’t that corporations had left them behind, but rather that too many people were on welfare.
In his crusade of “get tough” policies, Flowers cracked down on what he saw as welfare fraud and pressed charges against Amy Parks and Joan White, two Black female leaders of the welfare rights movement who could have faced jail time if convicted.
“The welfare system in West Virginia made it so that many people were forced to commit so-called ‘fraud’ or to ignore policies tailored to make their lives more difficult,” Wilkerson said. “Policy makers defined taxpaying citizens against racialized welfare recipients, who were characterized as a criminal underclass that Americans must be protected from. It should not be lost on anyone that in a state where the overwhelming majority of welfare recipients were white, Flowers targeted two Black women when he attacked the movement.”
Wilkerson argued that West Virginia is an instructive example of the way that the promise of a welfare system has been used against Black Americans to enlarge the carceral state. Today, West Virginia has more federal prison cells per capita than any other state.
“What we can see here is how the state responded to surplus labor, first by dismantling social programs and then treating families who lost assistance as an untapped low wage labor pool and then by dramatically expanding the carceral state,” Wilkerson said. “West Virginia offers a case study of how the welfare and carceral state have operated on a continuum.”
Robert Hutton, senior lecturer of history and American studies at UT and the third historian at the roundtable, studies how capitalist labor markets took advantage of Black prison labor to rebuild the South. Just as in Wilkerson’s research, Hutton’s work shows how two systems of the state can operate in tandem to exploit involuntary Black labor.
Hutton spoke about the famous Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Morgan County, Tennessee, which opened in 1896, the same year that the Supreme Court upheld lawful segregation in “Plessy v. Ferguson.”
Now being billed as “America’s most unique tourist destination,” Brushy Mountain was built around a coal mine, so that free miners wouldn’t have to compete on the labor market with incarcerated miners who were being leased to the mines through convict leasing.
Hutton drew these historical examples to the present day, citing large, maximum-security prisons, called “supermaxes,” that are still being built throughout the U.S. In a nation with the world’s highest prison population by far, these prisons boost state populations and census benefits without increasing a state’s voting population, all while providing free labor for large corporations.
“These new supermaxes are just a recent legacy of a much older history of incarceration in Appalachia, a history that has tended to inordinately exploit Black men and their labor,” Hutton said. “Incarceration in one form or another was one of the primary vehicles of Jim Crow, a fact that is obscured only because the mass incarceration of Black southerners began significantly before most elements of Jim Crow became statutes elsewhere in the South.”
Attempted revisions of Appalachian history, such as Brushy State’s rebranding as a paranormal tourist destination rather than a historical institution of the racialized carceral state, are part of what Hutton argues is a commitment to maintaining the false racial innocence of Appalachia.
“A lot of this adds to Appalachia’s relatively benign reputation when it comes to these sorts of subjects, and it’s relied on a somewhat sanitized history that, unlike the South as a whole, has relied on the image of white homogeneity rather than white supremacy,” Hutton said. “This of course belies the region’s actual history, whether in the age of enslavement or in the age of the prison industrial complex that we see nowadays.”