On Tuesday night, the Department of Religious Studies virtually hosted Tracy Pintchman, professor at Loyola University of Chicago, to give an Anjali Lecture in Hindu Studies, entitled "Goddess Beyond Boundaries: Worshipping the Eternal Mother at a North American Hindu Temple."
The event was co-sponsored by the departments of Interdisciplinary Programs in Asian Studies, Global Studies and Women, Gender, and Sexuality.
Christine Shepardson, head of the Department of Religious Studies, and Rachelle Scott, associate professor of religious studies, began the Zoom event by introducing Pintchman and explaining her research background.
“There is no doubt in fact that Dr. Pintchman has been and continues to be one of the leading scholars on Hindu goddesses and topics related to gender and power within the Hindu traditions both within India and beyond,” Scott said.
Since 2008, Pintchman has been involved in researching the Parashakthi Temple in Pontiac, Michigan, because of a unique intermingling of American and Hindu traditions she sees entrenched in the community.
She received a contract with Oxford University Press for a book sharing the name of the lecture several years ago. But in 2018, the temple burned down and had to be rebuilt. She felt this part of the temple’s story had to be incorporated into her writing, so she continued working, not expecting to be delayed further by a pandemic.
“We know what happened in 2020, so the good and bad news is that the book is not yet finished but there has been a lot more material that I've been able to gather over the last four of five years,” Pintchman said.
Pintchman gave some context for the city of Pontiac — setting the scene for a temple that is located just down the road from a strip mall, but has defined her research on a new religious community for over a decade.
“Once an important center of automobile production, it hardly seems to be the kind of place that a goddess might choose for her home,” Pintchman said.
Yet, Pintchman described how Pontiac did end up being the place where the Hindu goddess called Karumariamman reportedly wanted to be. The leader of the temple who is also a gastroenterologist, Dr. G Krishna Kumar, began the temple with little connection to Hindu tradition. He had a divine experience with the goddess where she demanded to be installed in a temple which led to his establishment of the community.
Dr. Kumar reported that he speaks directly with the goddess, but he does not necessarily consider himself to be a guru, which Pintchman said is another factor that sets the temple apart from other Hindu temples in both India and America. Rather than the temple being the result of a diasporic Hindu movement, Pintchman has a different theory for this unique temple.
“I would say that the temple community views the religious base there as a new religious movement, so it ties into larger tendencies in the United States,” Pintchman said. “A new religious movement in particular that creates an innovative image of the goddess the devotees view as particularly appropriate for the time and place in which we and she live.”
Due to his direct revelation with Karumariamman, Dr. Kumar believes that the goddess is a significant part of the creation of the universe. Pintchman described the complex process of how the members of the Parashakthi Temple believe this to be true.
She ultimately revealed the ways in which the goddess allegedly transforms her divine energy into material energy. In this thought process, she is the divine mother. Kumar and others compare the vibrations from that transformation of the nonmaterial to material to human childbirth.
“The material world emerges or is, in this case, is born from the transcendent dimensions of the goddess as her embodied energy, hence matter, is simply matter manifest and that means divine power permeates the material realm,” Pintchman said.
Along with believing in the goddess as the divine mother, the believers at the temple also view her as a necessary protector of them and of the earth.
Pintchman explained that Kumar has noted on several occasions that they believe the goddess wanted the temple built before the turn of the 21st century because she expected major catastrophe within the first few decades of the 2000s.
The survival of earth and humans through events like 9/11, natural disasters, the 2008 financial crisis and now, the COVID-19 pandemic, have further cemented the temple’s beliefs that the goddess is serving the purpose of protection that she offered.
“Anybody who's been alive and has read a newspaper in the last 20 years can retrospectively see that that prediction, whether or not it came from the divine mother herself, certainly has seemed to have come true,” Pintchman said.
This theory is further cemented by the fact that many devotees believe the 2018 fire in the temple was probably necessary in the eyes of the goddess because their original building may not have been ready to withstand the pandemic.
The American context and location aided by the congregation’s use of Native American languages and borrowing of biblical imagery hints at Pintchman’s overall idea that this is not simply a traditional Hindu temple planted in North America.
“What I see going on here at the Parashakthi Temple is something different,” Pintchman said. “In my view, it's more helpful to think of the goddess’s motherhood at this temple not as something to which those most involved with the temple wish to return but as something they are innovating in conversation with the American landscape, American history, south Indian goddess traditions and the location that the divine mother, the goddess, has chosen for her western manifestation.”
Pintchman added that scholars have come to define new “scapes” outside of the standard “landscape.” She gave examples of ethnoscapes and sacroscapes, but proposes adding another scape, specifically for the Parashakthi Temple.
A shakti (defined simply as divine female energy) scape, she said, would be used to describe the different spaces that people “consider to be especially charged with the goddess’s energy.” In the case of the Parashakthi Temple, the term is especially useful as devotees consider it to be the intersection of the goddess’s divine energy. For them, Karumariamman does go beyond boundaries, taking root in Pontiac and infiltrating all areas of life.
“The goddess’s shakti scape includes not only natural and human-made sites but also mental and emotional locations penetrating people’s dreams, visions and feelings,” Pintchman said. “For devotees, what comes to distinguish the Parashakthi Temple more than anything else is its vital role in anchoring this shakti scape, the goddess’s energy, on both gross and subtle planes.”
The lecture was followed by a brief Q&A. Pintchman is also the director of the Global Studies Program at Loyola University of Chicago. She has taught at both Northwestern and Harvard Universities. Readers can listen to her recent WUOT interview here.