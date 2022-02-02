Frederick Douglass, a leader in the abolitionist movement, is celebrated yearly on Feb. 14. Douglass was born into bondage and never knew his birthdate, so he chose to celebrate it every year on Feb. 14.
UT holds various events to commemorate Douglass each time his birthday comes around. This semester, there are several events to look forward to.
One event entitled, “Collective Actions for Black History: The Principles, Rituals, and Research Agendas of Douglass Day” was held Thursday, Jan. 27 via Zoom by Jim Casey and Denise Burgher, co-directors of Douglass Day.
Their conversation included different strategies to use towards creating Black public and digital projects to meet the overwhelming public demand for opportunities to get involved in the preservation and memory of Black history.
Jim Casey, a director of Douglass Day, spoke of the history behind Douglass Day.
“Born in 1818, Fredrick Douglass passed away in 1895. Very quickly people began to see the value of honoring his memory and a lifetime of activism. … Douglass Day celebrations began to create their own kinds of communities and their own memorials,” Casey said.
Furthermore, members of the public and UT students are invited to continue in this celebration of Douglass by attending numerous events throughout Black History Month. Be sure to visit the official UTK English website for information on the following events:
Frederick Douglass and the Politics of Trust: Black Organizing, Black Wealth, and the Failure of the Freedman's Bank (Foreman Plenary); Know Your Value/s: Strategies for Success for Scholars of Color; Frederick Douglass Day Celebration featuring Transcribe-a-thon; Fixing the Leaky Pipe – BIPOC Students, So You Think You Wanna Go To Grad School?; and Fixing the Leaky Pipe – Helping BIPOC Grad Students Finish Up Strong.
The main event being held is the Frederick Douglass Day Celebration and Transcribe-a-thon on Monday, Feb. 14 from 12-3 p.m. in the Student Union room 262. The details of this event consist of logging on to the official Douglass Day website to help transcribe records from a little-known chapter of African American history called the Colored Conventions.
Additionally, Frederick Douglass and the Politics of Trust: Black Organizing, Black Wealth, and the Failure of the Freedman's Bank will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 3:30 p.m. in Student Union 270 as literary historian Gabrielle Foreman revisits the histories of the early Black convention movement and the post-Civil War Freedman’s Savings and Trust Company.
Foreman outlines Douglass’ role in each to show that trust is central to the heart of democracy, financial institutions and citizenship rights across time and race.
For the past few years, the Frederick Douglass Day Committee and UT Libraries have worked together — both in-person and online — to celebrate Black history and Black leaders through readings, discussion, lectures, exhibits and performance.
Rare books librarian, Chris Caldwell, who works closely with the Douglass Day committee spoke of his willingness to help with the events.
“We want to do everything we can to connect our community with our Black Collections, and Douglass Day is another wonderful opportunity for us to do that,” Caldwell said.
To learn more about these events, their scheduling and registration links, visit the UT English website and the UT Events Calendar.