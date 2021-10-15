Sept. 15 kicked off a month of social events, dancing and food to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in observation of the cultures and people that came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.
As this month of celebrating comes to a close, one last event, called FiestaVol, took place on campus on Oct. 15. in the Student Union Courtyard. The event was hosted by the Office of Sorority and Fraternity Life along with many other organizations and clubs that were tabling all around the courtyard.
Organizations like the Theta Alpha Phi Latin Fraternity, the Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, the Latin American Student Organization (LASO), the Students for Migrant Justice (SMJ) and the Society for Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE), to name a few, were all in attendance among many other organizations and clubs.
Floods of students came from all around campus to check out the music playing loudly over the speakers like a signal drawing the attention of anyone walking by. When students arrived, there were numerous tables with different organizations and clubs that many students didn't know existed before.
“There's a lot of freshmen, especially after COVID, who haven’t had the chance to come out to events so this is a great way for everyone to come together and also get to know other organizations,” Itzanami Sotelo, a senior tabling for LASO, said. “It's important because we just want to share our culture with everyone else. We just want everyone to know we are here.”
With UT being a predominantly white college campus, events like FiestaVol help foster diversity, create community and share culture and knowledge to those who may not otherwise know much of other cultures or experiences.
“Events like these just make me feel at home,” Gabriela Cruz, a member of Lambda Theta Alpha, said. “To know there are people who listen to the same music as you, eat the same kind of food that I do.”
Most organizations and clubs brought food and drinks that you could buy to support them and to try food from around the world. There were musical performers on a stage, dancing, a lottery and even piñatas that people could hit. Students were chatting and taking part, crowding the tables to get their opportunity at something new.
“It's nice to find a niche community for our culture and be able to share it with the rest of campus where some people might have not seen it, which is pretty awesome,” Mariana Torres-Panzera, a member of Lambda Theta Alpha, said.
This final event of Hispanic Heritage Month was a night filled with music, arts, food, histories and cultures. There were games, dancing, pumpkin painting, hat making and organizations to join. It was an opportunity for anyone who went to find community and learn something new.