Buried deep within a Vol Update emailed to students on Thursday was a startling message: all staff, faculty and commuting students must move their cars from their campus parking spots by 3 p.m. next Thursday, Sept. 2.
Thousands of cars must be moved next Thursday because of the unusually timed first football game of the season, a match-up with Bowling Green State University which will kickoff at 8 p.m. on a weekday.
Already, many classes have been moved online for the day to save the logistical stress of moving thousands of cars midday on top of the flood of cars that will be coming to campus for the first full capacity game in Neyland Stadium since Nov. 2019.
For students, staff and faculty who must be on campus between the hours of 3 p.m. and 9 p.m., there is the possibility of moving their car to the Kingston Pike Building, located at 2309 Kingston Pike. A shuttle service will run from the building to Circle Park between around 2:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., when the last classes end.
Those who wish to relocate to the Kingston Pike Building must register to do so by Tuesday, Aug. 31 through the Parking and Transit website.
Moira Bindner, communications and customer service manager for Parking and Transit, said that space in the lot is limited and suggested that those who need to be on campus after 3 p.m. register as soon as possible.
“This is only for those who have obligations to be on campus,” Bindner said. “We don’t have room for 4,000 people to be over there, so it’s really just limited to the faculty, staff and students who are required to be on campus between 3 and 9.”
Shuttle service from the Kingston Pike Building will begin around 2:30 p.m., so anyone who must move their car before that time will need to coordinate their own transportation back to campus. Regular campus transit, including the T Bus, will run until 3 p.m.
Additionally, the shuttle service will only take riders to Circle Park and will not drop students, staff or faculty off at other locations on campus.
The parking policy does not apply to residents on campus, who will not be required to move their cars. Only staff, faculty and commuting students will need to vacate their normal campus parking by 3 p.m. Those who fail to do so will be subjected to ticketing or even towing in the event that their vehicle impedes game day operations.
Bindner said that residential students should still be wary of moving their cars on game day, however, since access to campus will be greatly limited.
“They should plan on not leaving right before the game or coming back right afterwards because the campus gets very concentrated with people coming in and after the game, the police are in charge of getting the guests off campus and so it’s almost impossible to come back to campus until the traffic clears from the game,” Bindner said.
For more detailed information on game day parking next week, visit the Parking and Transit web page on the subject.