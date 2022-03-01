On Tuesday evening, the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy hosted a public panel entitled “What to Know about the Russia-Ukraine Crisis," featuring UT faculty familiar with issues surrounding Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine.

The panelists included Krista Wiegand, associate professor of political science and director of the Baker Center’s Global Security Program, Catherine Luther, director of the School of Journalism and Electronic Media, Wonjae Hwang, associate professor in the department of political science, and Timothy Roberson, post-doctoral fellow in energy and environment at the Baker Center.

The event began with each panelist giving a brief overview of the crisis, according to their field of expertise. This was followed by a brief Q&A session where they answered questions from both the in-person audience and the synchronous Zoom event.

Wiegand began by giving some context to the situation in terms of geopolitics and explained that the invasion has probably been in the works for more than a few weeks, despite what it seems like on the surface. Even since the end of the Cold War, she explained that something like this was most likely inevitable.

“Since then, it’s been tenser and tenser between the west and Russia and at the same time eastern European states have joined NATO… which was designed initially to balance or counter-russian aggression,” Wiegand said. “So you can see here this is a conflict that's been simmering for, definitely for the last 20 years, if not 30 years.”

She called the current situation a “proxy war,” explaining that although it is described as an issue with the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO, NATO is dominantly controlled by the United States. Therefore, this has more to do with power relations between NATO and the U.S. and Russia than anything else.

“This alliance is literally on Russia’s doorstep, so I would call this conflict a great power conflict,” Weigand said. “This is not, unfortunately, about Ukraine, and I feel bad, all of us feel very bad for Ukraine and the citizens of Ukraine … but I would say that Ukraine is very much a pawn in a bigger power politics game.”

Hwang explained the dynamics of the United States’ sanctions on Russia and what they could do to resolve conflict. He said that the sanctions are historically drastic, so it is not a question if they are significant enough, but a question of whether or not they will actually work.

“The answer to the question, ‘is it big enough … to be effective in disrailing Russia from taking aggressive actions?’ Probably not,” Hwang said.

He stated that sanctions can often be perceived as military weakness or unwillingness to intervene militarily, and said that Russia could be taking the sanctions this way. In order for the sanctions to be effective, he suggested economically targeting pockets of people in political power, rather than the national economy. He also emphasized the importance of working with other countries.

“We have to have a less ambitious, harsh goal when imposing sanctions,” Hwang said. “We are making demands to Russia to take action, but if our demand is too ambitious … then sanctions won’t work.”

Roberson offered another economic view on the subject, explaining issues of sanctions and cutting off Russia’s resources. He said that because Russia dominates so much of the globe’s natural resource exports, it is nearly impossible for other European countries to break ties with the country completely.

“They’re facing a political tradeoff between punishing Russia for this invasion by cutting off their natural gas markets or between keeping the lights on and keeping the heat on, and so far they’ve chosen to keep the heat on,” Robertson said.

He said U.S. gas prices will continue to increase even though the U.S. sources much of its gas and oil from other western nations. Because there is so much global impact on oil prices and manufacturing, U.S. prices will keep rising.

He named a few short-term and medium-term alternatives, like pulling from the U.S.’ strategic petroleum reserve and cutting gas taxes, but said the most effective option would be longer-term.

“You can think of renewable energy or nuclear energy or battery storage or electric cars as a solution to kind of lower gasoline demands and lower Russia's leverage over world natural gas and oil markets,” Robertson said.

Outside of the actual economic and geopolitical issues, misinformation has taken a toll on both Ukraine and Russia, explained Luther, an expert on international journalism and press-state relations.

Russian media has been mostly supportive of Putin’s efforts, which causes obvious problems for citizens of both countries involved. Two of the main perpetrators of this misinformation have been the social media platform Telegram and the Russian channel RT.

“The pro-Kremlin channels are presenting themselves as open-source intelligence so they’re trying to present themselves as being legitimate, and unfortunately, the information spread on Telegram through these channels has also been picked up by users of other social media platforms,” Luther said.

She said the Ukrainian government has taken steps to mitigate this misinformation by flagging Telegram content regarding the invasion and calling it “dangerous” and “information terrorism.” Pro-Russian and anti-Russian platforms and news outlets are fighting to be at the center of the public eye.

“Truly what is happening in cyberspace is an information war,” Luther said.

In the Q&A portion of the panel, Wiegand emphasized her belief that the United States will not become involved militarily. She said on top of harsh sanctions and public condemnation, the U.S. can become involved by supporting Ukraine’s military.

“There's no way the U.S. will get involved in this conflict,” Weigand said. “Russia is a nuclear power, nuclear weapons country. The United States is too. We have never fought a war against Russia since 1940, or since they both got nuclear weapons. Mutual destruction is a major concern. We don't want to go that far.”

In order to educate students further on the invasion in Ukraine, the departments of history, modern foreign languages and religious studies will host a “teach-in” on the Ukrainian crisis Thursday, March 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Student Union Plaza.