Throughout the month of August, UT’s McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture has housed Native American artifacts in the “Repatriation of Archaeology & the Native Peoples of Tennessee” exhibit.
The collection includes items from a wide array of Native American tribes, including the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee, Osage and Seminole. The earliest artifact in the exhibit dates back to approximately 12,000 years ago, and the end of the exhibit delves into the acculturation of Native Americans due to European colonization.
Interspersed between murals illustrating Native Americans’ past, the exhibit incorporates the present with enlarged quotes from Native American leaders today. Including these quotes in the exhibit gives voice to Native Americans themselves on the importance of repatriation, a topic which is the focal point of the exhibit.
At first glance, the exhibit seems to mainly focus on Native American artifacts. Yet upon closer inspection, visitors can see that repatriation is heavily explored throughout each section of the exhibit.
Printed in large type on the walls, visitors learn what repatriation is and how it is implemented within the exhibition itself. Additionally, visitors also learn about the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA).
After this act went into effect in 1990, many items once in UT’s artifact collection are now in the process of being returned to the tribes from which they originated. Visitors can see the effect of NAGPRA in the exhibit while walking past display cases filled with artifacts, some spots left empty with only a red label reading, “Object removed for repatriation.”
Upon entering the exhibit, visitors are first greeted by a bronze bust of Sequoyah, the creator of the Cherokee writing system. Opening the exhibit with this noteworthy Native American figure sets the tone for the rest of the exhibition, which prominently features advancement in creation throughout Native American society.
These advancements are skillfully highlighted through the numerous interactive features the exhibit includes. In the stonework section arrowheads are displayed along with written descriptions and a video demonstrating how arrowheads were made using the stone tools on display.
Knoxville locals Tina and Dave Becker visited the stonework section of the museum, and they discussed what brought them to the exhibit.
“When we first moved out here, one of the locals told us about finding arrowheads and beads in freshly-plowed cornfields. We’ve actually gone out and found some, and that’s kind of exciting to us, picking up something no one else has probably touched in 10,000 years,” Becker said.
Artifacts possibly discovered by locals like the Beckers are displayed throughout the rest of the exhibit as well.
Deeper in the exhibition, illuminated boxes within the floor capture your attention, one displaying an earth oven, another containing posthole patterns. Placing these boxes in the floor helps recreate the environment that Native Americans lived in more accurately, and therefore helps visitors thoroughly immerse themselves within the exhibit.
After walking through the entirety of the exhibition, visitors are left with a greater understanding of how Native Americans had to adapt their culture and creations to the increasing changes around them. The greatest cultural shifts are displayed at the end of the exhibit, at the arrival of Europeans and the colonization of America.
The exhibit illustrates that colonization not only permanently changed the culture of Native Americans — it also set into motion the eventual robbery of artifacts from a society deemed uncivilized by its colonizers. NAGPRA and repatriation exist today because of culture captors’ resistance to return what rightfully belongs to the Native American people.
Bridgette Enevoldsen, a junior at UT, shares why she was happy to see the exhibit shedding light on repatriation.
“It’s honestly really nice to see some of the changes that have been made. The things that have happened are being acknowledged and not glossed over anymore,” Enevoldsen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.