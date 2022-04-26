On April 21, UT’s chapter of Turning Point USA hosted right-wing political commentator Tomi Lahren in Dabney-Buehler Hall, despite attempts from left-leaning students to hamper the event’s success.
Lahren works for Fox Nation, hosting the shows “Final Thoughts” and “No Interruption.” She gained traction around the time of the 2016 election when people began noticing her controversial videos, like ones criticizing Barack Obama and Beyonce.
In late 2016, she went on Trevor Noah’s “The Daily Show,” firing up the internet with comments comparing the Black Lives Matter movement to the Ku Klux Klan. The New York Times called her “the right’s rising media star.”
A few days after speaking to a crowd of about 50 people at UT, Lahren took to Twitter to talk about her experience.
“I spoke at University of Tennessee a few days ago and experienced a new leftist ‘tactic,’” the tweet said. “These liberal freaks on campuses are now gorging themselves on watermelon and refried beans in an attempt to barf on conservative speakers. Yes. You read that correctly. Good lord!”
A tactic involving refried beans and watermelon did, indeed, occur on Thursday. Kurt Schelzig, a freshman electrical engineering and philosophy major, told The Daily Beacon after the event that he brought a watermelon and can of beans with him to distract and disrupt.
He was not trying to make himself throw up. Rather, he said he just wanted to eat the watermelon throughout the event to distract from what Lahren was saying. He said his plan was inspired by comedian Eric Andre who acts ridiculous at far-right events.
“These people feed off debatery and engaging with them and asking authentic questions or whatever,” Schelzig said. “I know what I’m talking about on some of these things, but they feed off that. So I was like okay I’m going to come in here and I’m going to try to make it clear to her that she should be uncomfortable on campus.”
Schelzig planned on giving her the can of beans – just for her to have. Before he could put his plan into action though, his beans and watermelon were confiscated upon entering the room. However, he still attempted to serve as a distraction when he was one of the first ones to speak in the Q&A.
“I may disagree with you on some things, but I can appreciate that you may be the most active person I’ve ever seen advocate for white nationalism without ever saying it,” Schelzig said.
Some audience members laughed at his comment, while others shook their heads. Schelzig continued but asked a question about a comment Lahren made in July comparing flight attendants enforcing airplane mask mandates to Nazis.
“Let me ask this better,” Schelzig said. “How do you manage to consume so many lead paint chips? Because I usually barf on like the third or fourth bag.”
Lahren remained calm throughout his comments, told him he was making a fool of himself and added that he should see a doctor about the lead chips. That’s when he revealed his distress about the watermelon and beans.
“The cops took my watermelon outside … they took my beans, it made me very uncomfortable,” Schelzig said. “I’m a very pro-second amendment person, I’m a very pro-first amendment person. It seems ridiculous that the cops would take my watermelon.”
As crowd members booed and laughed, Lahren tried to shut down the interaction by telling him he could spend an exorbitant amount of money on a new watermelon due to Biden’s impact on the economy, emphasizing that she appreciated his “zest for performance” and telling him she was going to take questions from serious audience members.
Schelzig, a self-proclaimed anarchist, explained to Lahren his frustration with the gist of what she had said in the 20 minutes before he started talking. One of Lahren’s main points was that conservative students are marginalized on college campuses. He argued that conservative speech and even Ku Klux Klan speech is allowed on campuses, while anarchist and socialist speech is heavily regulated.
After that comment, Lahren quickly stated that she believes in free speech and called on someone else, shutting down the interaction.
What sounds like a dramatic interaction took up only three minutes of the 90-minute event. Outside of that, there was little distraction from people who disagreed with the speaker.
Bailee Paxson, a sophomore sports management major and president of UT’s Turning Point chapter, said outside of this incident, the only other distractions were flyers posted around the lecture hall that said “Hate has no place here. Go home Tomi.”
The flyers were marked with what could have been poorly scribbled hammer and sickle symbols. Leading up to the night, Paxson said they had the other usual problems like people taking down posters across campus within minutes of them being hung.
The lack of backlash at the actual event may come as a surprise to those who noticed that a few weeks ago, Haylee Duncan, a senior psychology major, took to Twitter to virtually protest Lahren’s talk.
Complete with a photo of the EventBrite page featuring Lahren’s picture and a link for reserving tickets, Duncan tweeted, “Since UTK wants to invite her let’s show her some love!! Buy out all the tickets and steal the seats.”
Duncan’s goal was to get as many people as possible to reserve a free seat and then not attend so that Lahren would speak to an empty room. There was just one problem with this plan, however.
Paxson set up the webpage to where it would take over 200,000 reservations to sell out, even though Lahren was set to speak in a lecture hall.
Even though this was not a method that would actually impede upon the attendance at the event, the supporters of Duncan’s plan made themselves pretty clear.
“We definitely did have more Eventbrite tickets bought than people should have, but that is what we expected,” Paxson said. “There were a lot of names that were very clearly fake that we knew not to count.”
Those names? According to replies to Duncan’s tweet, fake buyers went by names like “Hugh Jazz,” “Doodoo Fart” and “Myra Mains.”
Her tweet ended up with 94 retweets, 35 quote tweets and 215 likes. She followed up days before the event, asking people to continue the reservation push. Thursday morning, she told students to show up at the event with tomatoes.
“Don’t throw them … just hold the tomatoes as a threat,” the tweet said.
Duncan further explained her methods to The Daily Beacon, adding that she was disheartened by how reserving seats did not work the way she planned. She felt that Lahren’s invitation to campus helped to promote ideas that may perpetuate harm of marginalized groups or spread misinformation
“I just feel like it’s not even really a political thing at this point,” Duncan said. “She’s just completely spreading misinformation, it doesn’t matter what side you’re coming from. We claim that we are supposed to be digging deeper into these topics. We’re supposed to be criticizing and becoming students who are able to discern fact from fiction.”
For Paxson though, Lahren does not represent misinformation. Rather, she said the reason they invited Lahren – outside of her engagement to UT baseball alum, JP Arencibia – was because she speaks out against assuming someone’s beliefs on every issue based solely on the party they vote for.
“She’s very big into, we all fit on a spectrum of our beliefs, it’s not like oh, you have to fit in this box because you’re a conservative or you have to believe all this because you’re on the left or you’re a liberal,” Paxson said.
Instead of seeing Lahren as the extremist that Duncan sees, Paxson sees someone who encourages open conversations between Democrats and Republicans. In fact, Lahren is controversial not only with liberals but also with conservatives as she surprises people with her pro-choice views that led to the loss of her job with TheBlaze.
“She can relate to both sides on some aspects and really answer a lot of those questions that both sides have,” Paxson said.
Despite Lahren’s pro-choice views, Duncan said this one belief does not actually make up for the other issues she has with Lahren and does not effectively bond people on both sides.
“We all know that her main political point is she always feeds off of separation and fear mongering,” Duncan said. “This is extreme right-wing ideology, there’s no way a productive conversation could come out of someone who is uneducated, ignores facts, I mean, why is that the person you brought? To me, you brought someone who is completely, in herself, she is closing down the conversation between people on the left and the right.”
Duncan takes issue with nearly all that Tomi Lahren stands for. After the seats did not get bought out and the tomato plan fizzled out, Duncan wondered what tactics could actually work to express frustration with the event and Lahren herself.
She found Schelzig’s method comical, but worried it could perpetuate the right’s views of people on the left. Even though Schelzig identifies as an anarchist, he was lumped in with liberals in Lahren’s tweet.
“On the one hand, I think Tomi Lahren is a joke, we should treat her as a joke, so I love it, like go for it dude, whatever,” Duncan said. “But then, on the other side, I know how majority groups like to take these individual acts and then twist them and then spin it as unintelligent.”
Again, one of the key points Lahren discussed throughout the Q&A was the overwhelming amount of liberal students speaking out against conservatism on college campuses.
“I have never seen a liberal, ever, be ashamed of what they believe in, ever be quiet about what they believe in, ever walk into a room wondering if there are conservatives they’re going to offend,” Lahren said.
“They don’t care… I think that’s the problem we have on a lot of college campuses is that kids go in feeling conservative, being conservative, they were raised conservative and then somehow, they come out a socialist liberal and how does that happen?”
Paxson, despite being a fan of Lahren, does not feel as unsafe at UT as Lahren may have made it sound. After transferring to UT from the University of Arizona, located in the heart of a swing state, she recognizes that it’s common to find fellow conservative students on a campus in a red state.
“I don’t think necessarily that it’s a safety thing or a comfort thing,” Paxson said. “For our campus, I would say … if you have these beliefs … it’s not as shocking. If you agree with a conservative organization, okay well yeah, duh, you live in a southern state.”
Paxson does not want to see the university as a place where the student body is split up according to political views. One of her main goals with Turning Point is to encourage having productive conversations with people who hold opposing views.
The club tables weekly on Ped Walkway and Paxson has been pleased with the amount of productive conversations they’ve had with students who come to them with genuine questions and concerns. Sometimes, the conversations help people meet in the middle.
Duncan is a proponent of having productive conversations and showing up to events with speakers who have different views. Hosting Lahren, though, makes those conversations difficult, in her opinion.
“She has a place of privilege being a white, cis woman on TV and on radio,” Duncan said. “Her power paradigm is unfair to the populace of UT because it’s not really attainable for marginalized communities to come together to really do a protest against Tomi Lahren because she holds so much more power that’s beyond this one event.”
Overall, Duncan does wish that it had been easier for her to peacefully protest at the Lahren event. In the future, she’s interested in getting groups to go and stage a sit-in, or wear the same color and participate in the discourse or even sit silently.
“In retrospect, I wish I would’ve took those tweets and followers and like formed a group on campus and we could've all went together,” Duncan said. “I just didn’t want one person to go feeling like they were the one person that was going to speak to Tomi Lahren.”
Sometimes, she feels like people have a hard time discerning free speech from hate speech. Duncan does not think free speech should be halted. She values freedom of speech that allows her the opportunity to organize and speak out. In her eyes though, Lahren is not someone who should be supported by the university in any way, shape or form.
“For me, it wasn’t really about the attendance, it's more about like the bigger message that the university is sending to minority and marginalized groups on campus,” Duncan said. “It’s the same and same thing over and over again from the university, they claim they don’t condone these actions or claim they don’t facilitate this type of speech and what not, but it’s very obvious when you invite someone like Tomi Lahren to speak to your students that you are not only complicit but you actually support what she’s saying.”
Duncan repeatedly said her main issue with the entire event was that the university allows speakers who spread what she views as hate speech. She and Schelzig both think it is less of a matter of stopping people from believing these things and more about making sure the university does not continue to host speakers like Lahren.
“Their kind of demagoguery and specifically her positions on things like trans people are actively hostile to a lot of people on campus,” Schelzig said. “That sort of hostility just shouldn’t be accepted on campus. It just shouldn’t be.”
For people like Duncan and Schelzig, it is hard to see how her visit was effective, even for conservatives who do feel uncomfortable on college campuses. Duncan said if she was planning an event promoting conservatism, she would have chosen a more centrist figure.
“You picked that person because you knew it was going to make people mad, that’s why you picked Tomi Lahren, she is a buzzword,” Duncan said. “She’s not a real person, she’s not a real academic, she’s not a real politician, she’s not a real economist, she doesn't have any real standing.”
“So, if you really wanted someone to come bring a truthful, forthright, eye-opening conservative argument, you failed, and you failed when you called her.”
Paxson ultimately values freedom of speech for its ability to stir conversations, even when people may find a viewpoint problematic. Though Turning Point’s ultimate goal was not to receive loads of backlash, the group did hope to encourage disagreement.
“We really wanted to ruffle some feathers and get some people out and get some conversations started and I feel like that’s exactly what we did,” Paxson said.