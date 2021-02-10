On Tuesday, Feb. 9, the Howard Baker Center hosted a lecture by Eric Gomez as part of their Global Security Lecture Series. Gomez is the director of defense policy studies at Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank organization based in Washington, D.C.
Gomez began his lecture with discussion of the good news and bad news around the ongoing difficult relationship between the United States and China, and how more people are paying attention to China, which is a good thing, but this often means the relationship is going to get worse.
“I don’t study happy things, I study very weighty and scary things,” Gomez said.
Gomez also talked about the tendency to lump Russia and China together in discussions about nuclear forces and in U.S. policy documents, but that this is not accurate, especially in warhead counts.
“The magnitude of the arsenal is very different between Russia and China. … China has never really seriously considered having a similar number of nuclear weapons as the United States and Russia,” Gomez said.
Then, Gomez outlined three myths that have affected U.S. policies in negative ways. These are that China is lying about the size of its arsenal, it could adjust its nuclear posture arbitrarily and that it has no desire for arms control.
First, Gomez explained that the estimates on arsenal size are probably fairly accurate and that China is likely not actively deceiving the U.S. about the arsenal.
Second, Gomez discussed the No First Use policy (NFU), which means China would not use a nuclear weapon unless hit first, and the myth that this is not real.
“China is not really known for making these snap decisions on the fly. … You could see why the U.S. is probably planning for the worst-case scenario, but that’s not really how these conversations and these debates go between Chinese experts,” Gomez said.
The last one of the myth-busting section of the lecture was regarding the myth that China isn’t interested in arms control, where Gomez clarified that China is interested in arms control, just not in the way that the U.S. is comfortable with.
The event then moved into the question-and-answer portion, where Zoom participants were able to submit questions for Gomez.
Krista Wiegand hosted the event and moderated the question-and-answer portion, speaking briefly about China’s nuclear capabilities. Wiegand is a political science professor at UT and the director of the Global Security Program at the Howard Baker Center.
“I remember teaching at least 15 years ago about Chinese capabilities and the number at 300 … it seems like that number has remained pretty stagnant,” Wiegand said.
In the question-and-answer portion, Gomez talked about his career path and experience in the field, the importance of continuing to undermine myths that arise around this topic and the dangers of an arms race.
Gomez also elaborated on some of the points in his presentation as part of this portion of the discussion, before ending the event with the confirmation that U.S. policy is currently misled but can improve.