The annual Wilma Dykeman Stokely Lecture, named for the Appalachian writer, was held Thursday evening, featuring author Kathleen Dean Moore and WUOT’s Chrissy Keuper. The lecture was held for an hour, including introductions, Moore’s lecture and a question and answer session from Keuper.
The lecture began with an introduction from Paul Jones, vice-chair of the John C. Hodges Advisory Board. The lecture was presented by the Knoxville Public Library and the John C. Hodges Society. Jones explained the importance of the event for the University of Tennessee and the Knoxville community.
“Each year this memorial lecture is an opportunity for fellow book lovers and library supporters across our region to come together to celebrate the legacy of Wilma Dykeman Stokely,” Jones said. “It’s an honor to welcome you to this, our second virtual installment of this annual event. We miss seeing you in person, of course, but we’re thrilled that you’re joining us tonight, perhaps in the comfort of your own home.”
Following Jones’s introduction was a brief word from Jim Stokely, son of Jim and Wilma Dyke Stokely. Stokely is a member of the John C. Hodges Society Board as well as the president of the Wilma Dykeman Legacy. Stokely gave a brief background of his mother’s legacy and her passion for saving the environment.
The Wilma Dykeman Legacy is publishing its second book titled, “No Work in the Grave: Life in the Toe River Valley,” set to be released in April of this year.
Stokely introduced the main speaker of the evening, author Kathleen Dean Moore, a writer and environmental activist based in Oregon. Moore began her lecture by honoring Wilma Dykeman Stokely and their mutual love for the environment.
Moore’s lecture was based around three rivers. She began her lecture by talking about the different directions climate change could take, creatively expressing this sentiment by talking about what genre climate change would be if it were just a novel concept.
“And the question is, what kind of a story will these pivotal years be,” Moore said. “It could be a horror story with zombie-cockroaches, it could be scripture with all its terror and grace. The story of global warming I think is definitely a crime novel, or it could be a choose your own adventure novel, exciting new ideas, great leaps of imagination, a new sense of empowerment and the weepy joy of relief and redemption.”
At the core of Moore’s lecture about climate change, cherishing the environment and saving the environment were three sections she called “the three rivers.” The rivers represented three things she encouraged people to do in order to be activists of saving the environment in the fight against climate change. She used the three rivers to give examples to emphasize the point she was making within each section.
The first river was the Mary’s River in Oregon, which called upon society to celebrate nature. The second river was the Okavango River in Africa, where she discussed bearing witness and warning the world of the threats the environment is facing. The last river was the Willamette River in Oregon, where she encouraged the creation of change in order to save the environment.
The last section of the lecture included a question and answer session, hosted by WUOT’s Chrissy Keuper. This section included questions surrounding the topic of the environment and climate change. Keuper not only asked detailed and thought-provoking questions but also engaged in the discussion of environmental change.
“I wonder about our place in natural balance,” Keuper said. “Do you think it is possible for humans to find that balance again, even though there will always be humans who will profit off of the destruction of the climate, and who will aim to destroy in order to profit? Is that possible?”
“I think that it’s unlikely that balance is where we’ll end up,” Moore replied. “Balance seems to be a certain stasis, a place where things have settled in some sort of state, and I think that that’s not how it’s gonna be, it’s gonna be change, change, change.”