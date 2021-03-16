Kids lie ... a lot, and sometimes those lies get carried away.
“El Chico que Miente,” translated as “The Kid who Lies,” is a 2011 film directed by Marité Ugás and written by together by Marité Ugás and Mariana Rondón.
It was shown for free through the Spanish Film Club at the University of Tennessee as part of the Hispanic Film Festival. The festival runs until the end of March.
The film follows an orphaned boy as he travels across the Venezuelan countryside looking for a woman who he believes is his mother. He meets several different characters on his journey, telling each of them a different version of his story. However, while he lies to many of the people he encounters, the real truth of his past is revealed throughout the film.
This film is oftentimes beautiful, however, it gets a little lost in itself at times, but not before bringing itself back.
The main character is played by Iker Fernández. The character does not have a name; he is referred to by different nicknames throughout the movie. Fernández does a great job at leading this film. He gives the character some good emotional depth without being melodramatic and he does some impressive work.
The main plot line follows a consistent pattern throughout the movie. It switches between the present day and his past frequently, but it is always made clear when the movie is set in every scene.
The movie sort of acts as little vignettes while the kid is on his journey. He would meet a new character and hang around them for a little while before continuing his path.
Sometimes, these meetings are fun and interesting. They even teach the kid some lessons as he goes, but they often only last for a short time before he moves on. This is not bad since the characters still leave impressions but sometimes it feels as if they should have spent more time with those characters.
This is where the film loses itself a bit; it either stays too long in different scenarios without really moving on for a while, or it does the reverse and does not spend enough time with characters. However, the movie still continues to develop.
Moving on from the main story, the cinematography is beautiful. The director and cinematographer, Micaela Cajahuaringa, has a real eye for the landscapes and coastlines of Venezuela. The blocking, color and shot composition of the film are great and the cinematography enhances the experience of the film.
The editing is also fantastic. The cinematography does a great job at indicating when it cuts to a scene that takes place in the past. It never felt out of place and has a nice tempo. There was nothing within the editing that stood out as negative.
Finally, the score for the film is excellent, especially the opening track that plays. It fits the mood and feelings of the movie well without feeling intrusive.
Overall “El Chico que Miente” can feel a little lost at times since it focuses too long on certain less interesting characters, but it is definitely still a great film with beautiful visuals and is worth watching regardless.
Rating: 3.5 out of 5.