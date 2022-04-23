On the evening of April 22, the plaza of the Humanities and Social Sciences Building was packed with students honoring Earth Day. The Earth Day Festival was held from 7-10 p.m. for students to come together and enjoy the beautiful day while enjoying music, free food, free plants and a fashion show.
The Office of Sustainability hosted the event with the Student Government Association (SGA) to conclude their Earth Week celebrations. Throughout the week, the office has hosted events such as the Grab and Go Pot Painting, Dye the Fountain and Slap the Rock as well as panels for students to get more information on sustainability practices.
The final event of Earth Week involved a celebration of Mother Earth on Earth Day itself. The festival provided food and community to students, as well as a table for students to grab their own plants to pot. The main attraction and kick-off of the festival was a sustainable fashion show.
Emily Stiles, outreach coordinator at the Office of Sustainability, was excited to give insight into the events of the evening. They talked about the importance of sustainable fashion, how the fashion show included only sustainable pieces from the Free Store and Smokey’s Closet and the importance of celebrating Earth Day at the university.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to get people together and to share this common interest that so many students have. The wonderful thing about environmentalism is that it is in every single different field,” Stiles said. “You have people that are engineers interested in environmentalism and you also have people who are Haslam business students, and they care about it. It’s so integrated in every single place on campus. I think that’s why it’s important for us to celebrate it.”
Deb Bethel, social impact coordinator for the Office of Sustainability, was passionate about showing students more sustainable practices. Bethel gave some behind-the-scenes details about the fashion show.
“Everything is thrifted, everything is second hand, nothing is new. In our third category, we have all upcycled outfits, hand-made outfits from things like bedsheets,” Bethel said. “We have a huge array of hand-made stuff. I think that that’s really huge, we don’t all need brand new shirts. Everything that we need is already made.”
Bethel was also passionate about getting students to not only celebrate the earth, but also to get them thinking about saving the earth. She emphasized that the celebration is a reminder for students to think about sustainability and implementing these practices more into their daily lives.
“It’s important to remind people that there is something to celebrate. We’re so lucky that we get to live on this big beautiful world,” Bethel said. “At the same time, it’s kind of a reminder to take care of our earth because climate change is happening. I feel like at this point in my mind, this may be a little pessimistic, but it’s a little celebratory and also a reminder to do things like composting.”
The Earth Day Festival was an opportunity for students to gain more knowledge about the environment with their community. The conclusion to the Office of Sustainability and SGA’s Earth Week garnered much attention from the students similarly interested in honoring nature and making sustainable practices more accessible across campus.