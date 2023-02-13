On Feb. 14 in the Frieson Black Cultural Center from 12-3 p.m., the campus public will have the opportunity to digitally transcribe papers and letters by Mary Ann Shadd Cary, a 19th-century anti-slavery activist, editor, lawyer, teacher and suffragist who emigrated to Canada and became the first Black woman newspaper editor in North America.
Every Valentine’s Day, universities around the nation participate in Douglass Day to celebrate the chosen birthday of abolitionist Frederick Douglass by conducting a crowdsourced transcription project to preserve the works of Black activists and writers.
Like Shadd Cary, the figures selected by the national Douglass Day organization are often Black women such as Anna Julia Cooper, the focus of the 2020 celebration, and Mary Church Terrell, whose works were transcribed in 2021.
The event will include cake provided by Mer Mer’s Bakery on Gay Street, owned and operated by Chandra Taylor, as well as lunch. The event will also provide a means for students to engage in an activity usually reserved for archivists and historians.
Each participant will log into an online platform where they will be directed to transcribe a photo of one of Shadd Cary’s writings into text. The thousands of transcriptions produced around the nation are compared with each other to create a transcription that will be entered into the historical record.
The celebration is sponsored by the departments of English, History and Africana Studies as well as the Humanities Center, UT Libraries, UT Special Collections and the Division of Diversity and Engagement.
Shaina Destine, assistant professor and humanities librarian at Hodges Library, is a member of the Douglass Day committee at UT and helped plan this year’s celebration.
“Bring your laptops and whatever devices you have that you can help transcribe and see how we really are democratizing Black history, how you can affect the archives in real ways,” Destine said.
On Monday evening, Nneka Dennie, assistant professor of history at Washington and Lee University and a current postdoctoral fellow at the Center for Black Digital Research at Penn State, delivered the annual Douglass Day plenary address in Hodges Library.
Dennie, whose work locates the origins of Black radical feminism in the 19th century through the work of figures like Shadd Cary, spoke about Shadd Cary’s own characterization of herself as “insensible of boundaries.”
“She not only crossed geographical boundaries, but also pushed the boundaries of what Black women should be and say and do,” Dennie said.
Though Shadd Cary’s intellectual labor across many decades placed her at the center of debates among Black intellectuals at the time, Dennie said her work as an editor and activist has been sidelined in the story of Black history.
“Despite the longevity of her career and breadth of her activism, she has yet to be widely regarded as an intellectual equal to some of her contemporaries, such as Frederick Douglass, Martin Delany and Frances Harper, even among scholars of African American women’s history,” Dennie said.
Shadd Cary left the United States for Canada in 1851 in protest of the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850, which legally bound citizens to report and return self-liberated enslaved people to their enslavers, even if they had escaped to a “free” state.
At the time in which she wrote, around 3.2 million African Americans were held in the bondage of slavery and only 435,000 lived as free citizens.
In Canada, Shadd Cary established the Provincial Freeman, an anti-slavery newspaper which ran from 1853 to 1857 and circulated many Black abolitionist writers. Though Shadd Cary was critical of fellow abolitionists for talking and writing about the crisis of slavery rather than taking direct political action, she wrote prolifically in addition to her activism.
She promoted emigration and what Dennie termed a “Black transnational feminism” which extended to the United States and beyond. When she returned to the U.S. in 1863, she recruited Black soldiers for the Union Army, became active in suffragist circles and taught in public schools for decades before her death in 1893.
