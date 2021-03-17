On March 16, the Campus Events Board hosted an in-person and online panel featuring Sarah Thomas, one of the most distinguished women in the NFL.
Thomas was the first female official to break into America’s most male-dominated sport at the highest level. During this event, Thomas shared her inspiring journey and unique experience that led her to become an NFL referee.
Before the event, Natalee Jobert, executive chair of the issues committee with the Campus Events Board, explained the importance of having Sarah Thomas speak.
“She’s got such an interesting story and has huge mass appeal; even if you don’t necessarily know a lot about football or her role within football her story still remains super fascinating,” Jobert said. “I think it’s really inspiring for women who want to step into the sports spear or more male-dominated spears.”
The event started with a short bio of everything that Thomas has accomplished over the course of her career. She was the first woman to officiate a major college football game, a bowl game, as well as the first woman ever to officiate a Super Bowl. It is no doubt that Thomas is the definition of a trailblazer.
Thomas would then go on to talk about the misconceptions of the start of her career.
“A lot of people think my journey started when I was hired by the NFL, but my journey actually started a long time ago,” Sarah stated. “It was influenced during my collegiate years, playing basketball and being around students at a university.”
She then gave a little background to how she got involved with basketball and how she had to overcome adversity for simply being a female. When she was in the fifth grade, her aunt asked her if she would be playing basketball, but unfortunately there was no girls’ team.
Determined by this, she tried out for the boys’ team — and made it. While on the team, she faced criticism and was even denied playing within her skill level because she was a girl. Despite this, she continued to strive to be the best she could and continued to play basketball.
“I reflect back on this part of my journey, knowing I could have made an excuse to give up, but instead I used this to build my confidence in how to play the game of basketball,” Thomas said. “You could look at these events as a roadblock or a speed bump. Don’t let things be a roadblock in your life.”
Later on in her career, Thomas graduated from the University of Mobile and went on to join a local men’s basketball league. After three years, she was kicked out for being female in a male league. Saddened by the decision, she did not have much of an idea of what she was going to do next.
After a few months, Thomas attended a football officials meeting with her brother, unknowingly to her this would be the start of a long successful and inspiring career.
“I knew I could be back in some kind of organized sports; I looked at it as a challenge to myself.” Thomas said. “I needed to learn a lot, so I dug in and gave it my all.”
Sarah Thomas then went on to officiate high school football for 10 years. She also continued to climb the ladder until she was officiating on the college level. While climbing, she was shattering barriers along the way as the only female officiator. Talks were rising about how Thomas could be the first woman to enter the NFL.
Finally, on April 8, 2015, Sarah Thomas got the call to officially be in the NFL. She became the first ever female in this position and first of nine new game officials of the season. Thomas continued to officiate and prove to people she was deserving.
Each time she was knocked down, she would always get back up to show the world she was capable.
Thomas went on to be chosen as an officiate of Super Bowl LV, perhaps one of the crowning achievements an official could have in the NFL.
She takes great pride in being a woman in the NFL and talked about how she enjoys motivating the next generation of young women. She wrapped up the event by encouraging the attendees to never stop believing in themselves.
Thomas’s incredible journey is truly inspiring. From overcoming adversity, criticism and sexism, she conquered it all time after time. She did not let anyone tell her she could not do anything just because she was a woman.
She proved that she was capable and able to work in a field dominated by men. In many ways, she carved a path for many young women to break into the sports world. Sarah Thomas stands as a symbol of hope and a shining example to never give up.