If you love reading but can’t seem to find a new book of interest, look no further.
Throughout the month of February, students will have the opportunity to participate in the University of Tennessee’s third annual Blind Date With a Book event. This event will take place on the second floor of Hodges Library, or next to the leisure reading collection at Pendergrass Library.
This event is similar to checking a book out from the library, only the reader will not know which specific book he or she is receiving. Each book will be wrapped in brown paper, and will include a short description, including genre and plot.
Zoe Bastone, the Student Engagement Librarian in charge of Blind Date With a Book, explained how the event can help students overcome the struggle of finding time for leisure reading during the semester.
“Over the winter break students fall back in love with reading for fun and then they come back and they don’t have time to do so. They also don’t know where to find the materials. Both Hodges and Pendergrass have leisure reading collections, so this was an opportunity to have some fun with the collection as the semester is getting started. Having something that has a brief snippet of what the book is about, or a funny blurb or review is usually pretty eye-catching, and it really simplifies things,” Bastone said.
The event will include a wide array of genre selections, including science fiction, graphic novels, fantasy, romance, general fiction, historical fiction, mystery thrillers, horror and non-fiction. With this selection, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Although Blind Date With a Book will only take place throughout February, books can be checked out and renewed for up to eight weeks, so students who are busy with school can still participate. Additionally, students can check out as many books as they would like from the display.
Sophomore Maddie Jones spoke on the importance of events like Blind Date With a Book in motivating the student body.
“Of course it is easy to pick up a book at the library and check it out normally. The problem is that many students are burnt out and do not feel like searching for a book after school hours. I feel like Blind Date With a Book helps us to find new books to read and it adds an interesting element of mystery to the book searching process. I am excited to go pick out my book,” Jones said.
Blind Date With a Book allows students to efficiently receive a book recommendation based on their preferred interests, without the hassle of searching the internet or browsing the aisles of the library. Additionally, this event will help people to discover books that they otherwise might not have picked up because of an unappealing cover or title.
Bastone notes the details that go into the selection of certain books for the display.
“We look at titles that we know are really popular, or were really popular when they were first published, but don’t have much traction these days. Or, maybe we’re wanting to highlight a cool thing that we’ve purchased for our collection. We try to pick things that might be a little less known. We don’t want to pick things that we know everyone has read,” Bastone said.
There is currently construction at the Pendergrass Library, which can make it difficult to access. For help with navigation to the building, follow the easy access guide.
The Blind Date With a Book event will leave the UT libraries after February, so make sure to take advantage of these displays while you have the chance. For more events a pleasure reading suggestions, visit the library’s leisure reading guide.