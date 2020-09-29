The first day of the Diversity Dialogue Symposium was Sept. 29, and served as a welcome to the week-long event.
The symposium has been an annual discussion held by the Office of Multicultural Student Life and their Diversity Educators since October of 2013. The goal has always been to have students and faculty engage in difficult conversations regarding diversity and inclusion.
Assistant Director of Multicultural Student Life Ronni Williams said that they have always wanted these talks to be inspiring as well as educational for all.
“Multicultural Student Life wanted to provide students, staff and faculty a means to engage in dialogue, though sometimes difficult, outside of the classroom setting,” Williams said.
“We wanted our campus community to be able to come together, regardless of the labels of student, professor, staff, etc., and have real conversations about different things happening in our communities. These dialogues are meant to be educational, uplifting and actionable.”
This year’s events will look very different to those that have attended these talks in the past, as they are now virtual rather than in-person. The format may be different, but the messages that they plan on conveying will stay the same, and are just as important now as in other years.
The main concept for this year’s symposium is “What Your History Books Don’t Tell You… The Reality Is.” Through this, they hope to help reveal some of the misconceptions that many of us have been taught through the years and show what the truth is, and what the “reality” for many is, as well as to unify UT’s campus.
Today’s event was the shortest, as it was just an introduction for the other events as well as for the Diversity Educators.
The rest of the events are as follows: Wednesday is on mass incarceration as a modern form of slavery and living on stolen land, Thursday is on COVID-19 and Xenophobia as well as public health in marginalized areas, and then on Friday they discuss the importance of voting by talking about how the media can sway opinions, along with white nationalism and Black patriotism.
These discussions will be held by the Diversity Educators. Collaborating with them will be various professors who will be talking about their own experiences and some research that has been done.
Diversity Educators are an “educational advocacy group.” One of their goals is to help promote the diversity and acceptance at UT, and they do so through educational programming as well as different workshops that they offer every year. They also speak to students, especially those within First Year Programs.
Logan Settles, senior in political science, said that their goal is to help raise awareness of diversity on campus, and they typically do that through these talks.
“The primary goal of our organization is to increase the awareness of diversity-related issues while also creating a dialogue that explores the campus definition and perception of diversity,” Settles said.
The Zoom meeting IDs for the whole week’s dialogues can be found on the Office of Multicultural Student Life’s website.