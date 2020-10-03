At the time of Oct. 2’s Diversity Dialogue, the nation was 32 days away from the 2020 presidential election. Tennessee’s voter registration deadline is even closer, with registrations closing on Oct. 5.
In an effort to get students more involved with the election, UT’s Office of Multicultural Student Life dedicated one of its Diversity Dialogue Symposiums to the election and voting information.
The symposium, titled “The Reality is … You vote does matter,” was split into two sessions. The first was a question and answer session with two guest experts.
One was UT journalism professor and former “Associated Press” writer Michael Martinez, and the other was Tunisia Holley, an election officer for Knox County Election Commission and the Community Outreach Director for the Knoxville/Knox County League of Women Voters.
The second session was a guest lecture by UT history professor Robert Bland. Bland covered the history of African American voting rights, dissecting racism within American democracy.
After introductions and explaining the event’s format, the first session began in earnest. Most questions concerned how to find accurate information about a candidate and the state of the nation -- specifically, the two provided details on how to confront misinformation throughout the election season.
To start, Holley and Martinez reframed news media’s role in the election. According to them, the media isn’t meant to influence people’s opinions, as those are only informed by one’s personal beliefs. Instead, news media determines which issues are important and worth focusing on.
However, Holley believes this focus hasn’t been present lately.
“The media has an important job. They drive the narrative,” Holley said. “An example would be in the last week. We went from a presidential debate, to talking about taxes, to now who’s been infected by COVID. The media can’t seem to walk and tiptoe at the same time. They can’t concentrate on more than one thing. There’s a lack of focus.
Martinez attributes this to the 24-hour news cycle. In the past, news presented information in limited time slots. This limited the information presented at one. With social media and the 24-hour news cycle, this is no longer the case.
Furthermore, he points to politicians also driving news narratives. The times when politicians make announcements and the way they phrase those announcements can shift focus onto topics that they wish were covered.
“This [lack of focus] is a byproduct of the internet. Pre-internet … we lived on news cycles. Morning newspaper, afternoon newspaper, six o’clock news, 10 o’clock, 11 o’clock news —between that, we had time to digest what was going on. Now, we live in a 24-hour cycle,” Martinez said.
“Politicians drive the narrative. There’s a reason they make announcements when they do. They try to push their agenda on the media. Honestly, we fall into it.”
This has led to misinformation, as some news organizations prioritize writing quick stories over writing ones with accurate information.
“What used to be the practice in media is ‘get it first and get it right.’ We still had cycles at that point. Now that it’s a 24/7 news operation, or information distribution operation, some organizations have moved from ‘get it first and get it right’ to ‘get it first, and we’ll correct it later.’ Only the corrections may not catch up.”
One must understand the important issues if they’re to make an informed decision come election night. To do this, Martinez recommends media literacy. Always consider where your sources are coming from and what they’re trying to tell you.
“What’s important is for people to become media literate if they’re not already,” Martinez said.
“Challenge and question whatever you run in to. Who’s the source? Who’s saying this? How credible are they? Is it a fringe source? A government source? Multiple sources? Is it a rumor? What’s the track record of the medium you saw it on? Some sources are inherently more credible than others.”
Misinformation is one of the Information Age’s biggest concerns. Distinguishing fact from fiction and news from opinion has become difficult with so many sources saying such differing viewpoints.
Some news organizations provide information via pundits. However, Martinez says all important information is fact-based. According to him, many information distribution sources may not base their content in facts, but rather in opinion.
“You need to figure out what’s real and what’s not, and it’s not always a simple task. It’s not something someone can tell you. It needs to be fact-based information, not opinion. People take in opinion and say it’s fact without asking ‘how do you know this?’” Martinez said.
“A lot of people don’t differentiate between pundits and news, particularly on cable. A lot of it is people expressing opinions that may not be based in fact. News organizations base whatever they report on fact. They may do an analysis, but they don’t express opinions.”
The pair were asked how one can take in multiple viewpoints without giving a podium to blatant misinformation. Though the decision comes down to individuals and new organizations’ editorial staff, the pair believe that not all viewpoints need equal representation as some aren’t based in facts.
“That’s editorial judgement that all news organizations have to make. Honestly, I think some fall down a little bit when trying to make those editorial judgements,” Martinez said.
“I get into this conversation a lot, about whether or not you have to give equal time for opposing viewpoints, because not all viewpoints have the same value. I’m nervous about saying this, but, for example, I don’t think it’s necessary to give Proud Boys the same amount of airtime as you would give Black Lives Matter. They’re just not the same. One has value and one doesn’t.”
Holley used the current pandemic as an example, with fact-based reporting struggling to combat reports based on opinion.
“Think about COVID-19. It was first reported in December, but we didn’t start to hear more about it until March. So, even as we sit here in September, there are still some who say COVID-19 isn’t real,” Holley said.
“You’ve got people in media reporting based on opinions reporting … that COVID-19’s not real, and that if it is real it’s not that serious. Then you have science-based [sources] saying that it’s serious and that we need to do these things.”
They again encouraged viewers to seek fact-based information while researching elections candidates. Search for information based on tangible data, and separate it from the opinions of the source to make your own decisions.
The final leg of session one dealt with third parties, registration and the role of young people in elections.
When asked if voting third party was an effective strategy, both experts recommended doing what makes you feel best represented and uses your ballot in the most effective way. However, they don’t believe a third-party is the most effective use.
“Is your vote most effective voting for a third party, at this point when we’ve a two-party system? One of the two parties, whether it’s the Democratic candidate or Republican candidate, is actually going to win,” Holley said. “Voting for a third-party candidate, to me, is just voting against one or the another.”
Martinez echoes this.
“You have to play the odds. If there’s no way a third-party candidate is going to win, then all that candidate will do is take away from one or the other majority candidates. It hurts all the way around.”
Holley wrapped up the session discussing young voters and their role in American democracy. Voters of high-school and college age make up America’s largest voting bloc. Yet, there can come a general feeling of apathy when looking at pre-election polls. Though polls are important, Holley points out that they’re also inaccurate.
“Right now, we have 32 days left until the election, and all you hear about is what the polls say. You listen to what these polls are saying … and think that [your] little vote won’t matter. It’s not just young people who think that. The polls can be wrong,” Holley said.
In the end, Holley encouraged young voters to register by Oct. 5 and vote in the election. Though a single vote may feel worthless, they all come together to make your voice heard.
“We don’t worry about it, or we feel like our vote won’t affect change. That’s the biggest thing. What you need to understand is that you [young people] are the biggest voting bloc. If you don’t go to the polls, then your voice is not heard,” Holley said.
A brief intermission followed before session two began.
Professor Robert Bland presented a lecture. He summarized Black Americans’ struggle to gain political rights and have their voices heard in the elections.
After the Civil War, the 14th amendment gave former slaves the right to vote. The First Reconstruction was centered around rebuilding the defeated south and implementing the newly free population into the country’s political system.
However, domestic terrorism from the Ku Klux Klan and systemic racism kept the newly freed men from exercising their rights, rendering Reconstruction a failure.
The Second Reconstruction came during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s – 70s, when Black Americans fought against oppressive, anti-democratic measures like racial segregation, poll taxes and literacy tests.
He described equality movements as a “Third Reconstruction,” where oppressed minorities struggle to assert their right to live without fear in America.
As the event came to a close, Bland encouraged modern activists to keep up their work.
“Movements are difficult. We saw a number of protests and marches over the summer in the midst of a pandemic, which is no small thing,” Bland said.
“There are folks who are organizing and who’re fighting. The cause is never lost. There’s a tremendous force that’s always trying to mobilize against us. That force has power … but never forget that you’ve the numbers. The popularity of the movement is by your side, the struggle is on your side, if you understand that you have to reach out and build with other people.”