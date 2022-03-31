Wednesday evening, the UT Pride Center hosted a screening of the 2020 documentary film “Disclosure” in honor of Transgender Week of Visibility, an international observance started in 2009 by the youth advocacy organization Trans Student Educational Resources.
Though the transgender community has made numerous strides in recent decades and has succeeded in gaining more representation and opportunities, transgender people still face the ever-present threat of hate crimes, retention of civil rights and more recent discriminatory policies such as military bans against trans service and public bathroom laws that delineate trans individuals as perverts.
The film, with a run time of one hour and 40 minutes, attempts to address these ongoing fears and educate viewers by shining light on the history of trans oppression and the common experiences of trans people.
Director Sam Feder based this documentary on the 1995 film “The Celluloid Closet” that brought attention to representations of the gay community in film and television. Feder wanted to take this concept one step forward and bring trans issues into the narrative.
The film takes on a common cinematic style among documentaries, altering between archival footage and interviews of special guests and speakers. While the cinematography is not very ostentatious or visually stimulating, the content makes up for the lack of imagery. The boring connotation that is often associated with documentaries seems to dissolve in “Disclosure,” as viewers are immediately drawn in with familiar faces and a spirited tone.
The films stars actress Candis Cayne, writer Jen Richards, media maker Tiq Milan, executive producer
Laverne Cox and other public figures. Seeing such well-known people from popular creations such as Cox’s “Orange is the New Black” immediately brings a sense of comfort and familiarity for viewers, reminding them of their favorite characters that had once brought humor and lightheartedness to their TV screens before.
In fact, one of the major components that makes the film so profound is that the creative staff, from the director to the producers and speakers, is entirely made up of trans individuals, which makes space for hearing multiple stories and perspectives. Having all been involved in the entertainment industry, Feder and his speakers use their experience to shed light on trans discrimination through the media.
Given that roughly 80% of Americans reported not knowing a trans person in their personal life, as stated in the documentary, the cisgender-dominated media forms most of our perceptions of the trans community, which is where most stereotypes and harmful notions involving trans people come from.
Throughout the documentary, the speakers discuss how many classic TV shows and movies either portray trans characters as murderers or the murdered victims, which can be seen in “Silence of the Lambs”character Buffalo Bill who skins women to create a “female suit” for himself.
Even Cayne humorously remarked that she “has died about a thousand times” on TV as a form of comedic relief or to just further character development of the typically male, cisgender lead.
The documentary also touches on how films have perpetuated the idea that trans people do not deserve true autonomy over themselves and somehow have a responsibility to tell others about their identity. A clip is shown of TV host Barbara Walters rudely inquiring about a guest’s genitals. Even in the “feel-good” film “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective,” Ace believes he is entitled to expose the character Lois Einhorn by ripping off her clothes in order to reveal her “dark secret.”
Including popular, fan-favorite movies helps show just how deeply transphobia has been rooted in American society and forced viewers to reevaluate where their prejudices come from.
Overall, this film is incredibly heartfelt in showing how these actors’ lives and careers have been affected by such little and inaccurate media representation and how young trans people are still affected. Seeing these speakers as nothing but their true, fulfilled selves rather than as the characters they have played is inspiring and deeply authentic.
While the film’s short length makes it impossible to cover and solve all trans issues, it has opened a window for conversations on ongoing trans oppression and helps evoke empathy and determination for creating more opportunities for the trans community.