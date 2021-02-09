On Monday, Feb. 8, the English Department held a virtual reading that featured award winning author, Crystal Wilkinson. Wilkinson read her work and spoke about her experience of becoming an author and finding her voice.
Jeff Amos, PhD candidate at UT, introduced Wilkinson and shared his own thoughts about her work.
“In reading any story, essay or novel by Crystal Wilkinson, you're struck suddenly by how close your reading is to the narrator’s telling, and what I mean by that is that the communities and the people she writes about are so nuanced and full that you feel less as though you're sitting down with the book and more like you're in a living room listing to the gossip,” Amos said.
Wilkinson read four poems from her new book, “Perfect Black,” a collection of poems that will be coming out in August. Like much of her work, the poems were inspired by Wilkinson’s grandparents.
Three of the poems were about Wilkinson’s grandfather who was a “water witch,” or a dowser. They are written from her grandfather’s point of view, and his voice comes through in the prose.
“Crystal Wilkinson’s stories are deceptive. The ease with which her narrators tell their stories hide a more complicated way of being in the world a way in which memory, language, land, history and race are all tangled within each other. These are stories where you step back and suddenly realize, my God, the whole world is in these pages,” Amos said.
Wilkinson also read a piece of flash fiction that was published in the Kenyon Review titled “A Meditation on Grief: Things We Carry, Things We Remember.” The piece featured elements of fiction, poetry and essay all in one. Wilkinson addressed the combination of genres in the Q&A after her reading.
“There was a time in my life where I would stop and say, oh that needs to be over in the poetry box, or that needs to be over in the essay box or this is only in the fiction box, but now I'll allow myself to take those leaps … I think you can make anything work with balance and control,” Wilkinson said.
The last thing Wilkinson read was a new essay, “Covid Kitchen,” that will be published in the food issue of Oxford American, a southern literary magazine, in March.
As the title suggests, it focuses on how COVID-19 affected Wilkinson’s life, but it also addresses a connection between food and land during the pandemic and food and land in the past as it was for Wilkinson’s grandparents.
“I’ve always wrote about landscape but mainly in fiction; one of my themes has always been sort of a reclamation of land for Black people as a healing construct … a lot of what I do in my fiction is sort of a reclamation of that and this sort of new connection about gardening and the land is fairly new for me,” Wilkinson said.
Writing wasn’t always something Wilkinson was open about. She credited herself as a secret writer when she was younger. She spoke about slipping in the back of readings and writing conferences and feeling that something was off.
Wilkinson credits her writing group to be where she finally felt as though her and her work fit in, and talked about the power a good writing group can have for an author.
“The honesty we had, it was great. I think where a lot of writing groups and workshops fail is that they are not honest. So, we would love on each other and we were absolutely family … but whenever we sat at the table to talk about the work, there was honesty in the work and in being able to honestly say this is not working and this is why,” Wilkinson said.