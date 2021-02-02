On Tuesday, Feb. 2, UT's School of Journalism & Electronic Media and the East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists co-hosted a conversation with Dr. Enkeshi El-Amin and Angela Dennis, the creators of the podcast “Black in Appalachia.”
Enkeshi El-Amin is a doctorate of sociology and scholar who teaches students at UT and conducts critical research in sociology. Angela Dennis is a reporter at the Knoxville News Sentinel and activist in Knoxville. They host “Black in Appalachia,” a chat-style podcast that focuses on Black experiences in Knoxville and the surrounding Appalachia area.
On a Zoom event with over 90 participants, El-Amin and Dennis shared their experiences and different subjects related to Black Appalachia with the podcast. The event was also broadcasted live on Facebook.
Jesse Mayshark, an author and reporter in Knoxville, moderated the conversation with different questions for El-Amin and Dennis.
The event began on the subject of how the podcast was created and what types of questions El-Amin and Dennis were asking to start the conversations around Black Appalachia.
“What about the Black people in this region… wanting to know more about the Black Appalachian experience,” El-Amin said.
In discussing their goals for the podcast and their work in general, El-Amin and Dennis focus on being candid with their audience while also creating a space for Black people here.
“…telling Black narratives in an unfiltered and unflinching way,” Dennis said.
“The thing that grounded us was thinking about young people in this region, young Black folks who don’t feel like staying in this region is an option for them. … We really wanted to give them something to hold on to,” El-Amin said.
Another significant aspect of El-Amin’s work in Knoxville is the creation of The Bottom, a community center near the Old City, specifically geared towards Black Knoxville residents in order to reclaim space taken by urban renewal projects in the 1950s.
Dennis and El-Amin discussed representation in the media, both regarding what stories are being told and which people are reporting them, especially in East Knoxville, where Black crime is a common subject of the news.
“If you look at the media, Black neighborhoods are the farthest thing from safe; all that’s covered is Black crime. … We just want our humanity to be acknowledged,” El-Amin said.
“Make friends with more people from the community. I think if you actually take time and go to these areas of Knoxville, it’s not the way it’s perpetuated at all,” Dennis said.
The conversation then shifted to UT students and their role in the community and how students can engage with these conversations that are happening.
“You don’t have to approach Black stories as something that’s alien,” El-Amin said.
“Get acquainted with the surrounding community; Black Knoxville is living a different experience,” Dennis said.
The event finished with a quick discussion of the role of social media as an important place for telling stories and sharing opinions, something with Dennis and El-Amin both value.
Currently, “Black in Appalachia” is working on a second podcast season, set to begin recording in the near future.